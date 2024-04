Your Ground Beef May Be Contaminated With E. Coli, According To USDA Alert — What You Should Know

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is issuing a public health alert over ground beef, saying it could be contaminated with E. coli. This is a national alert for beef products produced in March.

According to the public health alert, ground beef was shipped to various retailers and grocery chains nationwide. Manufacturers produced the ground beef on March 28, 2024. Likewise, it has a packaging date of 032824. It also has a use/freeze by date of April 22, 2024. Likewise, affected products also have EST. 960A as its establishment number.

USDA Issues Alert On Possibly Contaminated Ground Beef

This alert differs from a recall as there are no items to recall. All of the affected products have left store shelves. You can take a look below at the list

Product description Case/product label Lot code Case code/packaging 10-LB. GROUND BEEF CHUB GROUND BEEF 85 FINE GRIND 10#/6 25, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32 AND 33 263085 10-LB. GROUND BEEF CHUB GROUND BEEF 73 FINE GRIND 10#/6 37 263073 4 / 7-OZ. GROUND BEEF PATTIES LOT 34 GROUND BEEF GOANG RIB/BRISKET/CHUCK 7OZ. HOMESTYLE 34 716700 4 / 8-OZ. GROUND BEEF PATTIES GROUND BEEF GOANG GB PATTY 8OZ. HOMESTYLE RIB/BRISKET/CH 34 716800 4 / 8-OZ. GROUND BEEF PATTIES LOT 34 GROUND BEEF GB GOANG 75 PATTY PUCK 8 OZ. 34 728075 4 / 8-OZ. GROUND BEEF PATTIES LOT 27 GROUND BEEF GOHERF HOMESTYLE GB PATTY RIB/BRISKET/CHUCK 8 OZ. 27 616800 4 / 8-OZ. GROUND BEEF PATTIES LOT 51 GROUND BEEF GB GOANG 75 PATTY PUCK 8OZ. 51 728075 5-LB. GROUND BEEF CHUB GROUND BEEF GOHERF GB RIB BRISKET CHUCK CRAFT BURGER 5LB. 26 66500 5-LB. GROUND BEEF CHUB GREATER OMAHA 100% ALL NATURAL 5 LBS. GOURMET BLEND RIB*BRISKET*CHUCK 5-LB. GROUND BEEF CHUB GROUND BEEF GOHERF GB 81 FINE GRIND 5LB. EXACT WEIGHT 26 63581 5-LB. GROUND BEEF CHUBS GROUND BEEF GOHERF GB 81 FINE GRIND 5#/12 EXACT WEIGHT 26 663581 6 / 5.33-OZ. GROUND BEEF PATTIES GROUND BEEF GOHERF RIB BRISKET CHUCK 5.33OZ. HOMESTYLE 27 616500 6-OZ. GROUND BEEF PATTIES LOT 34 GROUND BEEF GOANG GB PATTY 6 OZ. HOMESTYLE RIB/BRISKET/CHUCK 34 716600