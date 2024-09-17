Young Woman Nearly Dies From Vaping Addiction, Showered And Slept With E-Cigarette

Jordan Brielle was close to losing her life to a severe vaping addiction. Per the New York Post, Brielle initially switched to vaping from cigarettes in 2021. Since then, Brielle gained a vaping addiction. It got so dire that Brielle found herself spending around $500 a week on vaping. Eventually, she began to show symptoms of respiratory-related issues.

"I had a horrible cough and was going to the hospital two or three times a week for help. I had little to no voice," Brielle recounted. "Each time they would send me home. It felt like there were 80 pounds of pressure just lying on my chest. I'd never felt so sick in my life." Reportedly, her legs would swell from her ankles to her kneecaps. Her skin started to turn grey, and she had difficulty focusing.

"Nobody knew what was actually wrong with me. I felt like I was dying," she said. The situation would go from bad to worse in May of 2024. Brielle's partner found Brielle in bed, unresponsive and with "black mucus" dripping from her nose and mouth. Brielle was quickly rushed to the hospital.

Ohio Woman's Vaping Addiction Almost Ends Her Life

"He said I was gasping but couldn't catch my breath. I was unresponsive and had a faint pulse," Brielle remembered. "He began sucking the sputum out of my nose and mouth to try and give me CPR. He called 911 because the CPR wasn't working. I don't remember anything."

Doctors hooked Brielle up to a ventilator. Her left lung had collapsed, and her right lung had partially collapsed. Doctors managed to suction out two liters of the black mucus from Brielle's lungs. She was then placed in a medically-induced coma for 11 days. In the end, she walked away with a minor brain injury and a warning that if she continued vaping, her lungs could completely collapse.

"They told me if I'd waited any longer, I wouldn't have been here. I haven't touched a vape since," Brielle stated. "I would say to anyone else: Quit any way you can. Do it for your health, your family, your life, your lungs -- whatever motivates you, use that reason and stop."