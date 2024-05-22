Young Rancher Disappears In Rural Utah Community

One of the last people to hear from 21-year-old Elizibeth Green was her mother, Vanessa Simmons. "There's so many unknowns, unfortunately," Simmons said of the circumstances surrounding her missing daughter. A few of Green's family members reported her missing to the Juab County Sheriff's Office on April 17, 2024.

Per KUTV, Simmons said Green was last seen in Callao, Utah. She was heading to a nearby ranch, ready to start her new job. "I'm kind of at the point where I think maybe she had somebody pick her up," Simmons told KUTV. "I just don't know who that is, or if they actually picked her up. Or if they didn't come, and then she went trying to walk through the desert."

A filed search warrant goes on to provide further details on the case. "This area of our county is approximately three hours away from any major cities and requires travel on dirty roads," the warrant states. "SAR searched the area between her home and the ranch she was going to work at. They also searched in a grid pattern around the area. They were unable to locate Elizibeth or anything to determine where she could have gone."

The Disappearance Of Utah Rancher, Elizibeth Green, And The Ongoing Efforts To Find Her

According to the search warrant, Juab County deputies searched the ranch property where Elizibeth was supposed to report for work. "The rancher stated that Elizibeth did not make it to the ranch that day and he did not have any contact with her," per the warrant. "Deputies searched his ranch and did not locate anything suspicious."

People close to Elizibeth told investigators she had run away before. According to family members and the written warrant, however, Elizibeth would always return and communicate with family members within a day or so.

"Based on the information that we have received, we are concerned about the possibility that Elizibeth is in danger of serious bodily injury or death," states the warrant. "It is unknown if Elizibeth is in danger and lost in the vast desert, or if someone that she was communicating with met with her and is holding her against her will."