Young Child Appears To Guzzle Beer At Texas Longhorns Game In Viral Video

Are you ready for chaos? I sure am. So, a viral video has been making its way around the internet. In it, a young girl appears to be drinking a beer at a Texas Longhorns game. The clip itself is less than 30 seconds, but the internet has stretched those seconds into minutes upon minutes of online arguing. Let's look for ourselves and see if we can get to the bottom of this!

NEW: Toddler caught throwing back a beer at the University of Texas football game over the weekend.



The child, who appears to be about 4, was seen chugging a Michelob ULTRA.



Her mother appeared to be completely oblivious to what was going on.



According to the individual who? pic.twitter.com/HGAyhTe95Z — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 24, 2024

For the record, this clip is getting surprisingly difficult to find. The original was taken down, and reposts are seemingly getting the same treatment. Hopefully, you're here to witness history as the video lingers before it's inevitably wiped off the face of the Earth! Anyway, there she is, drinking from a Michelob Ultra beer can. Fighting in the online arena at the moment are two camps.

Camp A says that the girl was absolutely drinking liquor. The mother wasn't paying attention and the child drank her drink. The original person who posted the video says that's exactly what happened. Later on, however, the story would change ever so slightly with Camp B.

Camp B says that the can was empty. Or, that the can was actually filled with water to make it look like the kid was drinking the beer. ...Which is odd if you're one of the parents. Why would you want other people to think your child is casually knocking back beer? Put in the most charitable light, it's stupid. Under a less forgiving lens, it's straight-up willful child abuse.

"Yeah, shame on the mom for not noticing the kid is drinking her beer but shame on the people just recording rather than saying something so the child doesn't chug a beer also," one X (formerly known as Twitter) commenter said. That's true. Though, it's dicey when you're dealing with other people's children. That could lead to a worse situation.

"That child definitely has experience drinking. Any normal child would have spit it out as soon as they tasted it." ...I didn't want to be that guy, but I admit the thought crossed my mind mid-way through the video. Some children subsist off a diet of dirt, bugs, and other gross things, yeah, but beer has bite to it. Some adults can't knock a beer back without that eugh reaction!