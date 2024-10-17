You Shouldn't Knock Putting Pumpkin On Pizza — It Will Transform Your Pie

While there has been ongoing controversy about pineapple on pizza have you heard of pumpkin on pizza. Before the outrage ensues remember the saying "don't knock it until you try it." While this uncommon flavor profile may strike you as odd we promise it will lead to the best fall-festive pizza recipe ever.

Transform Your Pie: Just Put The Pumpkin On Your Pizza

Screenshot from Serious Eats Website/ J.Kenji López

We aren't just suggesting that you grab a pumpkin, slice it up, and throw it on top of your pizza. Where is the pizazz in that? No, if you are going to put pumpkin on your pizza then you need to do it right. Serious Eats shares the best ever pumpkin pizza recipe, and it sounds too good to be true.

"Pumpkin, apples, Gruyére, and sage come together in this fall-inspired pizza." While apples and pumpkin may seem too sweet to belong on a pizza together they represent some staple fall flavors. So how do you make this delectable dish? Well it begins with selecting the right pumpkin. Serious Eats warns against using the popular, Jack-o-Lantern pumpkins. They say, "Let's get one thing straight right off the bat: those pumpkins that you carve into Jack-o-Lanterns? Forget about them as a food source." Instead they suggest using a sugar pumpkin.

From there you give it a nice, slow roast. This essential for your pumpkin to be at its best. To roast them, quarter your pumpkin and toss it with olive oil, salt and pepper then place them in the oven at 325°F until completely tender. Once your pumpkin is nice and mushy you can add it to your pizza in a variety of ways. From "puréeing it with olive oil and using it as a sauce" to "cutting it into chunky pieces and dropping it on top." Or you could have the best of both worlds and do both.

The Pumpkin Is The Star

Getty Images

In this tomato-free pie, the pumpkin is the real star of the dish. Spread out your mashed pumpkin for your sauce. Add the cheeses of your choosing. Serious Eats argues that shredded Gruyére, fresh mozzarella, and grated Parmesan was the winning combination. Next add some pumpkin chunks, a drizzle of olive oil and torn, fresh sage leaves. While it was not in Serious Eat's recipe I also feel like some shredded bacon chunks would be the perfect addition to the fall-festive pie.

So what do you say? Have we convinced you? There is no need for debate, this fall-festive pizza sounds delish! Try something different this year and put the pumpkin on your pizza.