You Could Own A Flame Thrower Robot Dog — Meet The Thermonator

Did anyone have a robot dog with a flame thrower on their 2024 bingo card? No, well I didn't either, but by this point I should learn to be surprised by the unexpected. Meet the Thermonator.

If that name seems a little too on the nose, then you should know that the company that created it is called Throwflame. With a name like that, what could they make other than robot flame throwers? The company recently unveiled its futuristic robot dog companion. While your dog Fluffy can roll over, this bad boy can rain fire down on the mail man. Just be sure not to hit it with a newspaper if it goes to the bathroom in the house. Otherwise, you may not have eye brows.

The robot dog comes with a flamethrower attachment. The company says the Thermonator is the first-ever flame-throwing quadruped robot dog. But will it be the last? The craziest thing is you can buy this robot dog today if you have the cash. It costs a blistering $9,420, but you can say you own a flame thrower robot dog and well, that's priceless.

According to the company, you can operator the robot dog with WiFi or Bluetooth. Let's just pause for a second and think about this. You can operate the dog with WiFi or Bluetooth. The entire thing seems prone to potential accidents, but what do I know? Likewise, the Thermonator can shoot flames up to 30 feet.

Additionally, the robot dog can leap through the air and has a laser sighting. Sadly, it only has a battery of one hour.

Get The Thermonator Now

So what can you do with The Thermonator? You probably shouldn't answer that to avoid getting on a watch list. But, the robot dog can help with wildfire control and prevention (ironic) and even help clear that snow-filled driveway in a dramatic fashion. According to Fox 6 Now, flame throwers are federally unregulated and legal to own.

The company also created a flame thrower in 2015 called the X15, which can shoot napalm 50 feet. You know in case you wanted to match.

In response to the news, several people shared their thoughts. One wrote, "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn't stop to think if they should."

Another commented, "Not very responsible for some crazy neighbour to have this toy in his basement."

Another wrote, "Interesting to market a flamethrower robot dog before we even hear of a firefighter robot dog."

Yet another wrote, "I prefer our Frenchy. He might sometimes pee on the carpet but at least he won't put our neighbour's dogs on fire when sniffing their buts."