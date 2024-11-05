You Can Now Own A Lock Of George Washington's Hair

Good news, everyone! You can own a lock of George Washington's hair!

An auction will be held at the Arader Galleries in New York City on November 22. It can be attended online or in person. The auction is set to sell off a collection of rare presidential memorabilia to the public. So if you've ever wanted to own some of the first president's hair, then you're in luck.

Only if you've got the cash, however.

The ancient strands of hair will start at $15,000. However, it's likely to soar in price as bids come in, as it will be a hot item. Especially with human cloning around the technological corner, people will want a physical piece of one of the greatest presidents.

The auction is hosted by Guernsey's, and will host other goodies.

NYC Auction To Sell Historical Presidential Items

Guernsey's will also be selling the flag that was draped over Abraham Lincoln's coffin. The 8ft long, 37-star flag was observed by millions of mourners as Lincoln was transported to his final resting place. It's since been seen by millions more.

The flag is expected to sell for $800,000 to $1.2 million. Arlan Ettinger, president of New York-based Guernsey's auction house, said it was difficult to put a price on such an exceedingly rare and unique item.

A 49-star flag from 1959 is also up for bids. This flag was made before Hawai'i was recognized as a state.

Other flags and portraits of historical American presidents are available in this huge auction.

If you've got the spare funds and wish to own a piece of your nation's history, then make sure to attend the auction. Do note that although this may be the only chance to obtain these items, multiple samples of George Washington's hair exist.

According to over 100 institutions in the U.S. boast bits of Washington's hair, so another sample may find its way into the auction house at some point. One of the last times a locket of his hair was sold, however, was all the way back in 2021, where it sold for $40,000.

So it may be worth it to grab this one while it's available.