You Can Be on Yellowstone With Lainey Wilson, Here's How

Have you ever wanted to get into acting? Yellowstone affords you the opportunity to move in on those dreams and aspirations. They're filming in the city for a concert for Lainey Wilson's character Abby on the fifth and final season of Yellowstone. For all those in Fort Worth, Texas, you can potentially be in the hit TV series.

Recently, Fort Worth Star-Telegram shares an online casting call from the show, informing readers that you can be apart of the Paramount Plus hit show. Additionally, they're paying for the gig as well, rather than let it be an intern type setup. The going rate is $110 for 10 hours of work, with potential for overtime pay depending on the circumstances.

If you want to be an extra on Yellowstone, email [email protected] with DFW on the subject line. Moreover, you'll need to include the following: Two relatively new photos (no family/friends), your name, age, weight, height clothing sizes, phone number, vehicle year, make, model, color, and current state/city lived in.

If all of that is agreeable, you might catch yourself on an episode of Yellowstone this fall.

What's Next For Yellowstone After The Finale?

It's safe to wonder what Taylor Sheridan has up his sleeve after the final season of Yellowstone. What we know for sure is that he's currently filming the second season of Special Ops: Lioness. He's also filming that show in Fort Worth, Texas with stars like Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman.

Moreover, we know Kevin Costner will not return to the Yellowstone universe. He's already not in the last season as it stands. Given the drama he describes behind the scenes with producers, it's probably for the best he doesn't come back as John Dutton.

However, we are getting some spinoff shows for the Paramount series. Additionally, we have a fair share of actors agreeing to join the cast. They lost out on Matthew McConaughey but they gain heavyweights like Kurt Russell and Michelle Pfeiffer on board. Time will tell what capacity Taylor Sheridan will use them in.