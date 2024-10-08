'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Shares How Music Fans Embraced Him With Open Arms (Exclusive)

At 40, Luke Grimes is in the enviable position of having two full-tilt, red-hot careers - acting and singing - at the same time.

He stars in the popular Western television drama Yellowstone in the role of Kayce Dutton. Grimes was also in American Sniper with Bradley Cooper, and the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, just to mention some of his other acting credits.

On the music side of his jam-packed resume, Grimes released his first, self-titled album in March of this year. His Playin' On The Tracks Tour featuring Carter Faith kicks off in Philadelphia on November 9.

Happily, fans have put out the welcome mat (make that the red carpet) for Grimes as a country music performer just like they gravitate to him as an actor. His authenticity and no-frills manner are ideal qualities for a country music star. Not to mention his compelling voice and masterful ease with a tune.

Acting Vs. Singing

Grimes Is Juggling Both Handily

As for how he juggles these demanding professions simultaneously, Grimes' clear-cut philosophy of each one is probably something he relies on to help keep himself focused and centered. As he told Wide Open Country in a recent interview, "The goal of acting is to become somebody else. The goal of music is to tell the truth about yourself."

A native of Ohio who has made his home in Montana for the past four years, Grimes reveres the frontier lifestyle. He respects people such as farmers and ranchers who live that existence every single day and the rugged heritage of the American West that they embody.

In short, Luke Grimes is the real thing - and music fans absolutely adore the guy.

Fans Are Swooning For Luke Grimes

They Love Him And His Music (And Grimes' Good Looks Don't Hurt Either)

The gushing comments fans wrote on YouTube about a video of Grimes performing "Burn" on TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live! convey the magnitude of their fervor for him. His humble appreciation of everything coming his way is downright endearing. They sense and appreciate it.

One posted, "I wonder if he knows how talented he really is. With acting and singing. He has so much future and it didn't hurt that he is hot as hell."

Another wrote, "Luke's voice is as beautiful as he is! I would listen to him sing the phone book."

Yet a third eagerly weighed in like this: "This is REAL country music!!"

"LUKE GRIMES YOU'RE AWESOME" is the comment that sums it all up. There were heart emojis interspersed with all the kudos.

With a mellow voice that is pure country and the stage presence of a seasoned artist, Grimes is set to leave his newcomer status behind faster than tickets to a Taylor Swift concert sell out.

Luke Grimes (Image courtesy of Carhartt)

Luke Grimes Is Busily Learning The Ropes Of The Music Business

Judging By His Success Right Out OF The Gate, He's A Quick Study

Grimes said to WOC, "I've been learning at warp speed about the music business. Just learning a ton about how that works. I've never had a record deal, I've never been with a label. It's all a first."

He explained, "I've always loved music. I've always played music, but not in any sort of professional capacity."

Grimes clearly is thoroughly into what he's doing right now. It fits him like the proverbial glove. "I learned that I love the process and I can't wait to do it again, and hopefully get to do it a lot." Sounds like we can look forward to plenty more country music from him in the years to come!

Music Industry Execs Recognized Grimes' Talent

When He Signed With UMG Nashville In 2022, Its President Rhapsodized About Him

In a press release dated December 13, 2022, Grimes' signing with UMG (Universal Music Group) Nashville was announced. It was a watershed moment for the singer, a key milestone in his career. His talent. commitment, and drive were all emerging big-time, and being rewarded handsomely. The not-easily impressed music industry's upper echelon was sitting up and taking notice.

UMG Nashville President Cindy Mabe said in the release, "As an actor, Luke Grimes has effortlessly brought the cowboy lifestyle to the forefront of American culture. As a country music artist, Luke has tapped into that same honesty and authenticity to capture a raw grit and pure depth of artistry that will expand the sound and reach of country music."

This was only the beginning of an impressive recent cascade of accomplishments for Luke Grimes.

Musical Achievements Came Fast For Luke Grimes Earlier This Year

He Released His Album And Signed A Deal With Warner Chappell

Per Music Row, he "signed a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music in collaboration with Range Media Partners" in early 2024. On top of that major news, Grimes' album was released on March 8. It was produced by Dave Cobb, a nine-time Grammy winner who has worked alongside top-tier stars like Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, and Chris Stapleton.

Grimes Genuinely Respects Songwriters And Savors Working with Them

Grimes said, 'In Nashville, The Song Is The Star'

"As far as music goes," Grimes noted, "one of the things that I've been able to do is write with a lot of the people that I've always looked up to as writers. The cool thing about Nashville is the song is the star. And that's why people sing other people's songs. The real stars of that town are the songwriters. That's been my favorite part of the process. Getting to write with them has been a dream come true."

Some of the distinguished songwriters Grimes has worked with so far include Randy Montana, Brent Cobb, Jessi Alexander, Liz Rose, and Rodney Clawson.

Songs Of His That Are Among Grimes' Favorites

He Mentioned Two Of Them Immediately

When asked which songs of his are particularly meaningful to him, Grimes replied that two come to mind right away - one because he loves to perform it, and the other because it is so close to his heart and reflect his geographical roots.

"There are songs that are my favorites to play versus the ones that are the most personal," he said. 'For example, I just love playing 'Black Powder' live. It's so much energy, it's rock and roll, it's fun. You can kind of lose yourself in that."

Grimes added, "It's not quite as fun to be super vulnerable and do a song like 'Oh Ohio' in front of a bunch of people because it does feel very vulnerable. You're kind of digging deep and telling the truth."

Giving an overview of how he thinks of his songs, Grimes said, "They're all kind of your babies and you like them all for different reasons. But those are two of the big standouts for me."

Which Famous Artist Would Grimes Like To Work With?

Post Malone's Name Has Reportedly Come Up

Luke Grimes is staking his claim in the country music genre so successfully that other artists are going to be eager to work with him. One whose name Grimes reportedly mentioned to Holler in March of this year as a possible future collaborator is Post Malone.

"...Luke Grimes confirms to Holler that he would jump at the opportunity to work with Post Malone on a new song, 'Absolutely. 100%. No matter what the form is, there are real artists in this world and I think he's one of them, you know? I would like to be around as many real artists as I possibly can in this life.'"