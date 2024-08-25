Yellowstone's Dawn Olivieri Suing Over Animal Abuse Allegations

Abuse allegations are serious business. It's never something to lie about, no matter how much you dislike someone. It can ruin someone's life and affect how they feed their family. Conversely, truth behind the matter should never go without punishment. Letting them off the hook without consequences trivializes the courage to come forward. For Yellowstone actress Dawn Olivieri, she faces allegations of animal abuse. Now, she's turning the tables back on the accusers by taking them to court.

Recently, Dawn Olivieri files a defamation lawsuit against numerous people. She claims that their statements shine a false, negative light on her livelihood. Consequently, their allegations cause complications to arise in her various brand deals.

Dawn Olivieri Claims Accusers Are Damaging Her Brand Deals and Reputation

Apparently, Dawn was in close collaboration with the clothing brand Dickies. She would oftentimes post promotional pictures to highlight the crossover and advertise their attire. However, the comments end up becoming a bloodbath of harmful accusations. Various horse influencers allege that Olivieri forces horses at her Moon Mountain sanctuary to drink dirty water. Additionally, she supposedly starves them as well and kills newborn Arabian horses.

Obviously, a big brand like Dickies doesn't want anything to do with dead horses and drops out of Dawn's collaboration with them. This also sullies other brand deals Olivieri has negotiated, all because different influencers claims Moon Mountain's methods ends up killing horses.

Naturally, Dawn says none of this is true and tries to shed the negative light. Moreover, she also attempts to reach out to those with concerns over her camp's care of the horses. But she doesn't any word back when she tries to clear her name. For Olivieri, the next logical step in her mind is to try and compensate for lost income and to regain her reputation with the defamation lawsuit. Time will tell how baseless the horse abuse allegations are with Dawn Olivieri.