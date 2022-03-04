'Yellowstone' Stars Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille to Present at 2022 ACM Awards

Yellowstone fans have one more reason to tune into the 2022 Academy of Country Music awards on March 7. Two stars of the hit series will be on hand to present awards at the annual country music award show.

Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, and Kelsey Asbille, who plays Monica Dutton, will present during the award ceremony, which will air from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Additional presenters include country stars Mickey Guyton and Jason Aldean, along with Alan Ritchson (actor, Reacher), Derek Carr (quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders), Guy Torry (comedian, Phat Tuesdays), James Patterson (author, Run Rose Run) and Tom Pelphrey (actor, Outer Range).

The 2022 ACM Awards will air exclusively on Amazon Prime at 8 p.m. EST. The show will be hosted by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

Advertisement

Read More: Our 10 Favorite 'Yellowstone' Couples, Ranked

Grimes is no stranger to the country music world. He recently announced that he's pursuing a country music career. He's working with Range Media Partners, the team behind Midland and his Yellowstone co-star Ryan Bingham, and is planning to go to Nashville to write songs.

Grimes, who was raised in Ohio, is a longtime fan of country music and even played drums in an L.A. country band.

"I hate this word, but the 'secular' music that I was allowed to listen to as a kid was Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash," Grimes told Rolling Stone. "That's the stuff my dad grew up on in the Appalachian Mountains. When he didn't have to be a pastor, he was playing that sort of folk and country-rock."

Advertisement

Yellowstone is set to return for a fifth season. The new season will begin production in May.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM Awards) take place on Mon., March 7 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The show airs exclusively on Amazon Prime starting at 8 p.m. EST. It will be co-hosted by Gabby Barrett, Dolly Parton and Jimmie Allen. Check Wide Open Country for full coverage before, during and after the broadcast.

Related Videos