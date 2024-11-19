'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley Says Jamie's Actions Weigh On Him In Real Life

On Yellowstone, Jamie is everyone's favorite love to hate them villain. But Jamie's deeds is sticking with his actor Wes Bentley in real life.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Bentley is reflecting on Jamie's five season journey. Speaking with Fox News, the actor says its been a challenge to play the character all of these years.

"I love challenges and, as an actor, I've had great challenges in my career, but I've never had one like this. And every scene that Taylor [Sheridan] wrote was some cathartic, emotional, you know, challenge. And I find it really rewarding to get to work on things that are difficult to achieve, and I hope I did it pretty good," he said.

It's a challenge because he doesn't identify with Jamie as a character. That can make it difficult sometimes for Bentley to play him.

"That's been the most rewarding and challenging because Jamie is a character I don't really identify well with at all and have a hard time living with, you know, he's got a lot of baggage, a lot of heavy things to carry the load with. And so it's been a real challenge in my real life, but not one to complain about," Bentley said.

Wes Bentley Weighs In On Jamie

Meanwhile, Bentley said that Jamie is an incredibly tragic character to play. That can be the hardest part to play.

"He's incredibly sad," Bentley explained. "I've always dealt with my sadness with things like comedy or humor or drugs at one point, or trying to just ignore it and finding another way out of it. But you can't do that when you're trying to portray someone's sadness. You have to let it be there. That's been the hardest part of it all, and it's weighed on my life a little bit."

Bentley said that his family helps him stop from holding onto all of that sadness when he leaves work.

He said, "Jamie's sadness permeates my life, even though I'm not sad. I'm very lucky to have a great family and be where I'm at in life, but he's always there behind me, clawing at that, especially when I'm shooting."