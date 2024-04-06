'Yellowstone' Star Moses Brings Plenty Mourns Missing Nephew After Authorities Find Him Dead

It's not been an easy week for Yellowstone star Moses Brings Plenty. The actor and family are mourning his nephew Cole after he went missing on Easter Sunday. Authorities later found Cole deceased.

The Yellowstone star took to social media to mourn his nephew. Rather than share his own message, Brings Plenty shared a statement from Cole's father Joe. The message confirmed Cole's passing and the difficult time that the family is going through.

The statement read, "I am deeply saddened to confirm that my son, Cole, has been found and is no longer with us. We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you sent for Cole. We would also like to thank everyone who came to walk beside us as we searched for my son and provided the resources we needed to expand our search areas. I learned this week how many people knew the goodness in Cole's heart and loved him."

The family also asked for privacy as they deal with a time of mourning. It continued, "During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we process our grief and figure out how we move forward. Please know we appreciate you and appreciate your understanding."

'Yellowstone' Star Mourns Nephew

Brings Plenty turned off the comment section on the post. However, in a previous post, a fan sent well wishes and condolences to the family. They wrote, "No, I'm so sorry for your loss! Your family will be in our thoughts and prayers as you go through this terrible loss! Your family is loved and prayed for!"

Cole Brings Plenty was 27 years old. He followed his uncle into acting appearing in the Yellowstone spinoff 1923. Authorities found Cole's body on Friday, April 5 in Johnson County, Kansas. In a press release, the local sheriff's department revealed authorities came out to a property due to reports of a local unoccupied vehicle.

Upon further searching, they found Cole's body in a wooded area near the automobile. Authorities haven't revealed a cause of death as an investigation into Cole's passing is ongoing. However, it was reported that Cole was involved in a domestic dispute on early Easter morning.

"Officers responded to reports of a female screaming for help, but the suspect fled before officers arrived," police reported. Brings Plenty then reportedly left, refusing to answer calls from his family or friends. Yellowstone fans are mourning his passing.