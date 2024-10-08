‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Reveals His Favorite Moments From The Set And What’s Next For Him (Exclusive)

Luke Grimes has plenty on his plate these days, but for him, and his fans, that's a good thing. On top of his burgeoning music career - which includes a well-received debut album that dropped in March 2024 and his upcoming Playin' On The Tracks concert tour that starts next month - he is an accomplished actor. Grimes has been making his mark in the role of Kayce Dutton on the blockbuster hit TV series Yellowstone since 2018.

Season Five, Part Two of the drama will begin airing on Sunday, November 10, 2024, per countryliving.com. After a protracted hiatus of almost two years, Grimes told Entertainment Weekly, "I've been itching to get back to the show and I'm so glad it finally worked out and we got to finish strong."

Although it can be argued that the Yellowstone role is Grimes' breakout acting opportunity, he was also in American Sniper and the Fifty Shades Of Grey franchise, to name just two of his best-known appearances in films.

What's On The Professional And Personal Horizon For Luke Grimes

A Carhartt Collaboration That Is Close To His Heart

In addition to all his exciting acting and singing projects, add yet another. Grimes is collaborating with Carhartt, a manufacturer of durable, stylish workwear since 1889, which produces a distinctive Montana line of clothing. The brand honors hard-working people like farmers and ranchers and emphasizes its sincere dedication to corporate responsibility. That aligns well with what Grimes wishes to support.

He And His Wife Have Their First Child On The Way

An Ohio native and Montana resident himself for the past four years, he fully embraces the Western way of life. He admires those with generations-spanning roots who authentically live it. (By the way, the Grimes household in Big Sky Country will be one person larger fairly soon - his wife of five years, model Bianca Rodrigues Grimes, announced on Instagram that she is expecting the couple's first child.)

Grimes is enthusiastically joining Carhartt in their History In The Making campaign, whose new centerpiece is Made In Montana, a powerfully-atmospheric short film narrated by Grimes about the rugged Montana lifestyle and the industrious citizens of the Bitterroot Valley who cherish their home state and the land itself. They value organizations like the Bitter Root Land Trust, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that safeguards water resources, open space, wildlife habitat, and working farms and ranches for posterity.

Teaming up with Carhartt for this initiative means a lot to Grimes. In an interview with Wide Open Country, he said, "I am very, very proud of this collaboration with Carhartt. A lot more artists are doing collaborations with brands. It's just sort of part of the game now. Carhartt was my number one choice for someone to do something like this with... It turned out better than I could have imagined."

Carhartt will be contributing $350,000 to The Nature Conservancy, a global environmental nonprofit.

A Grand Ole Opry Debut

He'll temporarily doff his acting hat and pick up his guitar to make his Grand Ole Opry debut on November 15. Grimes seems awed by the prospect of being elevated to the realm of country legends. He posted on Facebook, "It's hard to explain what an honor it is to be making my @opry debut. To be able to step into that circle and to feel like I am part of a community of my heroes is beyond a dream come true."

How Will Luke Grimes Eventually Move Past The Role Of Kayce Dutton?

He's Got An Upcoming Film With Oscar Winners Joaquin Phoenix And Emma Stone

When you see an actor on TV in a career-defining role week after week for years, it's understandable if you begin to think that person resembles the character they portray. Who doesn't assume that Kelsey Grammer is at least a little bit like Frasier, for example?

In a way, it's a compliment. And it can also be a pesky burden. Shaking an ironclad public perception like that off in order to switch gears and do something entirely different can be challenging for a star.

Luke Grimes seems to have this dilemma handily solved. When he flexed his acting chops for the upcoming film Eddington, in which Grimes rubbed shoulders with distinguished castmates like Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, and Austin Butler, it's a good bet that Kayce Dutton was firmly in his rear view mirror.

The Role Of Kayce Is Just 'A Fraction' Of What Grimes' Acting Career Has Been About So Far

Luke Grimes (Image courtesy of Carhartt)

Grimes pointed out that he has been acting since he moved to Los Angeles 20 years ago (he's 40 now). He said he started auditioning as soon as he landed on the West Coast. Grimes has actually been on the small and silver screens many times, besides playing Kayce.

Grimes explained that the role "has been a fraction of what my whole career has been. But I understand that for most people, this is probably the first time they've seen me in a recognizable role. They really start to believe that you're the person you're playing. If you're doing the job well that's the point."

Making His Future Roles 'Something Different'

He added, "People come up to me at the airport or wherever and they think that I'm like that person. The challenge will be, going forward, whatever the new thing is, just make it something different.

"I don't mean shy away from the Americana element of it or even the rural element or the cowboy element. Just the character element, the thing deep down that made Kayce, Kayce. To be able to put that away and and do something else and have them believe that and enjoy it just as much. I'm excited to do that because I know I'm capable of it."

Grimes Stays Out Of Any On-Set Drama

He Values Being Easy To Work With

Luke Grimes' attitude is rigorously professional. He keeps the drama in front of the camera, not behind it. He knows what to stay away from and how to make other people's jobs go more smoothly. Any on-set environment can be fraught with tension or prima donna behavior, but it's sure not coming from Grimes.

"I've been doing [this] long enough to know what to steer clear of," he said. "When you start to see certain energy, there are certain landmines. There are certain people who like to lean into drama, so just avoid that.

"Also, I try to realize that everyone's got a job to do. And it is a job at the end of the day. If I'm indulging in something dramatic and I'm making someone else's job harder, I don't want to do that. I don't want to be that for anybody. I'd rather be a pleasure to work with."

His Most Memorable Takeaway From Filming 'Yellowstone'

There Was One Thing That Luke Grimes Says He Will 'Never Forget'

It sounds like Luke Grimes loved portraying the cowboy life on the show. When he talks about it, he speaks with unmistakable reverence for those who have chosen that path.

"There were certain days when we would do cattle drives, real cowboy stuff," he said. "Clearly, we're still actors on horses and and we're surrounded by people who do this for a living and real cowboys. Just to be part of those sorts of days [was special.]

Grimes said, "You're on some beautiful vista with a sunset and hundreds of cattle and you're on horseback and doing a job and moving cattle around. Something I may never have gotten to experience otherwise. You really understand the magic of why people live that life and that lifestyle. It made a lasting impression [on me.] I'll never forget those days."