'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Had The Wildest Reaction To Fan Having A Heart Attack

Luke Grimes visited Jimmy Fallon last week on The Tonight Show where they talked about his album, live shows, and Yellowstone (naturally). Before they dived into Yellowstone, Fallon prompted Grimes to retell a story about a hilarious close call.

Videos by Wide Open Country

"You told me a story," Fallon started, "do you mind telling the story about a live gig and what happened?"

Luke Grimes had published his album, also called Luke Grimes, in March this year. In one of the live shows he performed, without specifying which, a fan had a heart attack. If you're familiar with the album, you can likely guess which song he almost played right after.

Luke Grimes Almost Played A Hilariously Wrong Song

Luke Grimes then goes into the story. "I'm looking around kind of making sure everybody's vibing, having a good time, and I see this one section of the audience," he begins. Apparently, a portion of his attendees were "pointing at the ground."

After Grimes called for a medic, it was determined that a fan had suffered a heart attack. Thankfully, as far as Grimes is aware, the fan is completely fine and has recovered.

Around half an hour had passed as the incident got resolved and it was the final portion of the night. Feeling bad for the crowd, he announced that he had time for one more song. "I felt bad, I wanted to kind of give them their money's worth," he explained.

That one final song, however, was definitely not the right one to play.

Grimes explained that they were going to play the same closer as they play every night, but as they began, he saw his manager waving his arms around, while mouthing "No!" Thank goodness for that manager, otherwise Luke Grimes would have ended up playing "Not Dead Yet."

I doubt the fan would appreciate such a song.

Grimes explained that they "pivoted," although never said to which song.

The audience at The Tonight Show loved the story of the near miss, although Grimes made it clear that they hadn't made the mental connection between the song's title and the near-death experience for the fan.