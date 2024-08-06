'Yellowstone' Star Announces He's Expecting First Child With Maternity Photo

When talking about Yellowstone, you expect a fair bit of drama to follow. Maybe you're talking about the drama within the show as you recount the latest episode. Or maybe you're talking about... you know, all the unpleasant behind-the-scenes happenings in the show's shadow. However, one Yellowstone mainstay is letting their joy shine through in the wake of the news that a baby is on the way!

Per PEOPLE, Luke Grimes is gearing up to welcome a newborn into the world with his wife, Bianca Rodrigues Grimes! Bianca revealed the wonderful news in an adorable Instagram post showing off her baby bump! Alongside the photo, the caption reads, "Can't wait to meet you little one."

"She moved to the States without knowing a word of English," Luke said to PEOPLE. "And when I met her, she had only lived here for two years, but she spoke beautiful, fluent English. I was like, 'How did you learn it so fast?' And she said, 'I watched The Office with subtitles.'"

Luke continued talking about the love he had for his wife with USA Today. "I'm a very married person and I love my wife to death. We'll be together forever," he told the outlet. "There's no way I earn it. I do my best. But I'm a flawed big ol' weird-a— man. She's the real angel here."

'Yellowstone' Star, Luke Grimes, Is Preparing The World For His Newborn

"Oh my goodness, what wonderful news. Could not be happier for you and [at]lukegrimes....huge congratulations to you both," one Instagram post stated, elated for the couple's new family member.

"WOW!!! These are wonderful surprising news!!! This photograph is also stunning in the artistic way," another user comments. Yeah, Bianca put together one of the most majestic maternity photos I've ever seen! There's no denying excellence, after all!

"I saw your tummy when you checked in with me! But I didn't want to ask! Congratulations! Cheers to you guys!" I'm glad this person avoided what could've easily been a supremely awkward conversation. On a more serious note, the news is incredibly heartwarming. Here's to hoping for nothing but great times ahead for Luke Grimes, Bianca, and their newborn!