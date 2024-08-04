Yellowstone Sequel Loses Matthew McConaughey But Gains These New Stars

The fate of the Yellowstone sequels seemed to be quite up in the air for a long time. However, we finally have a little bit of clarity on the next moves. Particularly, we know who's officially out and who is stepping in to fill the void.

Recently, reports claim that Matthew McConaughey may not work with Taylor Sheridan for a new Yellowstone project. Puck News says that the creators are currently juggling two different shows at the same time. One of them is 2024, now titled The Madison, and another different series entirely. It's unsure at the moment where McConaughey was attached and who is all involved now. However, now we have a new batch of actors negotiating to join the cast.

Yellowstone Finally Comes Into Focus With New Crop of Potential Stars

It's totally fine if Matthew McConaughey doesn't want to join any of the Yellowstone spinoffs anymore. They've got Kurt Russell now! Yes, TV Line reports that the Tombstone actor is nearing a deal to join the series in an undisclosed capacity. Moreover, the legendary Michelle Pfeiffer, known for her work in films like Scarface and The Batman Returns, joins the cast as well.

For younger audiences, they seem to love the show Suits. Those fans are in luck when Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross on Suits) joins the cast and crew. Lastly, Beau Garrett, formerly of The Good Doctor, also negotiates a deal for Yellowstone.

Production begins later in August in Montana, New York and Texas. They report that the Yellowstone sequel will base around "wealthy matriarch Stacy Clyburn and her family as they leave New York City and head to Montana in the wake of her husband and brother-in-law's tragic deaths in a plane crash."

Time will tell what happens with the increasingly dense Yellowstone universe. With the names involved, it seems promising.