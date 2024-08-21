'Yellowstone' Sequel Just Added Some Serious Talent With 'Suits' Actor Joining 'The Madison'

Yellowstone finally comes to a close by the end of fall this year. However, for all those still deeply craving to live in that universe for a bit longer, show creator Taylor Sheridan has your back. He's already planning sequels and offshoots of the Kevin Costner original. One of the shows, The Madison, already has big names circling the project. Now, we have some of the first reveals of who will be on the cast.

Recently, Patrick J. Adams, formerly known as Mike Ross on Suits, officially joins The Madison cast. He doesn't bring name recognition alone though. Adams brings real credentials to the Yellowstone sequel. His role in Suits notches him a Screen Actors Guild award nomination back in 2012.

Everything We Know about the Yellowstone Sequel The Madison

There's lots of rumors and names swirling around The Madison and other Yellowstone related projects Taylor Sheridan has up his sleeve. The ink already dries on the contract for Michelle Pfeiffer, as she joins the cast. Her filmography speaks for itself, as the movie star has roles in Scarface, Batman Returns, and Dangerous Liaisons.

Additionally, The Madison brings in a number of great potential supporting roles as well. Elle Chapman (A Man Called Otto), Beau Garrett (Firefly Lane), and Amiah Miller (War for the Planet of the Apes) join Adams and Pfeiffer. Chapman and Garrett serve as the two daughters to Pfeiffer in the Yellowstone sequel. Meanwhile, Miller plays the eldest daughter to Garrett.

Unfortunately, Matthew McConaughey seemingly declines to be apart of the shows as it stands, despite being previous interest in the Yellowstone universe. Similarly, Kurt Russell still hasn't spoken up about his involvement with the show. TV Line reports in the past that he's in negotiations with Sheridan and company for an unconfirmed role in one of the sequels. So far, the report proves to be true in the case of the other names attached. However, Kurt isn't yet set in stone.