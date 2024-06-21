'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2 Release Date, Schedule, Returning Actors, And How To Watch

Yellowstone is around the bend once again! Even though the splitting of seasons can be annoying for many (myself included). It's finally time to be reunited with John and the gang for what may be the final(?) time! Let's get into it!

'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2 Release Date

Firstly, the show will be coming back in the United States/Canada on November 10, 2024, at 8 PM ET/PT. It'll premiere in the UK the following day on November 11, 2024. Release dates for France, Latin America, and Brazil are forthcoming. The series returned to production in Montana, having been on an extended hiatus since January 2023.

How To Watch 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2

So, the "where" part can be a little dicey. If you're watching on Live TV, it'll be available on the Paramount Network (with additional airings on TV Land, CMT, and Pop). However, in the streaming space, the show's only available in its entirety on Peacock. You can watch scattered seasons on Paramount Plus and Hulu if you're so inclined. (But who wants to do that and ruin the viewing experience?)

'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2 Release Schedule

The show, presently, can be assumed to be airing on a weekly basis. As the other seasons did (for the most part)! Additionally, the second half of the season will contain six episodes!

Who's Returning For 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2?

Again, we're entering rocky waters. To get the major one out of the way: Kevin Costner will not be returning to play John Dutton. The Paramount/Costner saga is well-documented, so I'll leave that where it is. Otherwise, the rest of the primary cast seems to be on board. Beth (Kelly Reilly), Jamie (Wes Bentley), Kayce (Luke Grimes), and Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) will all be coming back.

Will This Be The Last Season Of 'Yellowstone'?

Functionally? Yes. But, don't worry. If you need more, you won't be left wanting. A prequel, 1883, aired in 2021, focusing on the Dutton family during the days of the Old West. Another prequel acting as a sequel to 1883, 1923, aired in 2022 and is still ongoing. Both of which are prequels to Yellowstone.

Then, there's 1944, a sequel to 1923 but a prequel to Yellowstone — which is still in development. 6666 will take place "concurrently" with Yellowstone as a spin-off, focusing on Texas rather than Montana. Finally (as of this writing), 2024 is in development, which will be a sequel to Yellowstone with the hope of Matthew McConaughey taking Costner's place as the patriarch of the Duttons as we know them circa Yellowstone and into the future.

Y'all get all that? Good! It's almost like naming shows after years gets confusing or something! At least Game of Thrones made it somewhat simple.