'Yellowstone' Is Officially Launching a Behind The Scenes Podcast

For four seasons, the Paramount Network has captivated fans who continue to tune in and watch the Dutton Family defend their Montana ranch on the western series Yellowstone. But now they're taking things a step further and launching a Yellowstone podcast to give passionate fans a closer look at behind-the-scenes moments as well as conversations with various cast members. And who will be hosting this new show you might ask? The Yellowstone podcast will be hosted by none other than Jefferson White who plays the lovable wrangler Jimmy Hurdstrom. Talk about the ideal way to keep entertained after Yellowstone season four wraps up!

"I am excited to announce that I am hosting the official Yellowstone podcast," White announces in the new trailer for the podcast. "As you dig into all things Yellowstone on all your screens, I'm going to be bringing you behind-the-scenes stories from all of your favorite cast, crew, and more."

"But this isn't just your typical recap show," he continues. "We are going to unpack the world of Yellowstone, everything from rodeo to ranching to reservation. This is about getting the full picture of the culture and the community that surround the show."

White will be interviewing a new cast member each week and will "take you behind the scenes like you have never heard before." Not to mention undoubtedly lots of entertaining stories from White's time in the bunkhouse.

Mark your calendars to check Spotify and Apple Podcasts because the first episode will premiere on Thursday, Dec. 9. Featured cast members will include Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton)...no word on Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton) or Gil Birmingham (Chief Rainwater), but they will most likely be either interviewed or mentioned in the upcoming new episodes.

Luckily, the new podcast won't stop with just the Kevin Costner-led TV show. White will also be diving into Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel 1883 which stars Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, and Sam Elliott.

