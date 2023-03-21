'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Honors Home State in New Single 'Oh Ohio'

Luke Grimes, known for his role as Kayce Dutton on Paramount Network's hit Western drama Yellowstone, just released his new single, "Oh Ohio." It comes hot on the heels of his debut single "No Horse To Ride," which has garnered over 15 million global streams since December. It's safe to say his first song was a hit, and now it's time to see how the second official cut from Grimes fares.

As a collaboration co-written with Jessi Alexander and Jon Randall, "Oh Ohio" is all about Grimes leaving his hometown of Dayton, Ohio, and realizing that, after having done so, it doesn't really feel like "home" anymore.

"I left Ohio over 20 years ago to chase a dream," Grimes said of the single's subject matter. "'Oh, Ohio' is less of a song about leaving home and more about losing it. It's a breakup song but with a place. Knowing your time together is over but you are a part of each other forever."

It's likely this new song will follow in the footsteps of "No Horse To Ride," which quickly entered the Top 10 of the Country Songs sales chart. That's likely due to Grimes' familiarity with country music. He grew up listening to artists including Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings.

Now, the Ohio native is carving out his own path in the country music scene, influenced by contemporary artists such as Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert and the late Townes Van Zandt. In between playing Kayce Dutton in Yellowstone, Grimes is working on his first major label project, with an album coming down the pipeline in the future. That means plenty more songs are on the way.

"I think of music as sort of a first love; it was my first creative outlet," Grimes said of his musical journey in a prior statement. "To be at the start of this journey, putting my own music out into the world, is beyond a dream come true. I'm grateful to the people who helped make this happen; and to anyone who connects with these songs, I will do my best to keep them honest."

