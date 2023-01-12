Will Jamie Go Through With His Plans for Beth? 'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley Has an Answer

When it comes to characters you either empathize with or can't understand at all, Yellowstone's Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) may very well take the cake. He's been low man on the totem pole for years now. And how long can one man take the surly actions of Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) when directed at him? It's a fair question, and one that we may very well see the answer to yet.

In the midseason finale of Yellowstone's fifth season, things came to a surprising head when Jamie had the nerve to call for the impeachment of father John Dutton (Kevin Costner). But he went a step further and discussed his family history with Beth, and that was all she wrote for the pair's relationship, or at least the illusion of one they had loosely cobbled together before. The result? What will undoubtedly be the biggest, baddest battle royale ever seen between Jamie and Beth.

It seems like there's no way out for both of these characters, which will certainly make for some difficult viewing for anyone who appreciates both of them. Actor Bentley has his own ideas about what Jamie will have to do going forward, up to and including killing his sister.

"When he says, 'It's over, Beth,' and she says, 'No, it's not,' that's his cue," Bentley explained in an interview with EW. "'Oh, you're gonna try and kill me now.'" Bentley recalled that Jamie has been used for 30 years of his life, and that feeling isn't going to fly anymore, not with Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), not with anyone -- especially Beth.

Advertisement

But what could the end result of this situation possibly be? When it comes to Jamie killing his sister, is he actually capable of doing so?

"I think he has to," Bentley told EW. "There's an element of: This has to happen now because the play that's been made only allows for that. He knows this. They're gonna kill him now, like he thought they would if he played the impeachment game. He's a chess player. He's three steps ahead. He's thought it through a hundred times." He elaborated on the setup further.

"So my move has to be asking for help killing her," Bentley revealed. "I don't know if he could do it with his own hands. He did kill his own [birth] father, but Beth is closer to him than his father. You know, they have a close relationship. Part of the pain and hate between them comes from the loss of that wonderful relationship they had before."

Bentley has joked that he's just "waiting" for the hammer to drop with his own death "since season 1". The future isn't certain now at all for either Jamie or Beth, but one thing is: it'll be a knock-down, drag-out fight whenever the two do come to blows for real.

Advertisement

Related Videos