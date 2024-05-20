'Yellowstone' Is Finally Filming Again On Season 5 But Is Kevin Costner Returning?

Yellowstone fans can finally rejoice. The show is finally making traction on the second half of Season 5. However, there's still a big question mark over the series. Will Kevin Costner be returning?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Yellowstone has resumed production on Season 5. These last few episodes will close out the show and bring it to an end. The outlet confirmed that filming has started again, which many fans will rejoice at. However, the outlet said it's unclear if Costner will make an appearance.

Costner and creator Taylor Sheridan have a fractured relationship over the second half of Yellowstone. Based on recent comments, it sounds like Costner is very bitter about the whole thing and how the media has treated him. Right now, the actor is having a cultural moment thanks to his new Western film.

Speaking with GQ, Costner reflected on his career low. "There's a lot that has happened," Costner told the outlet. "I'm right now looking at myself in the dark and going, Are you going to fucking stand up and finish? Get up. I'm the audience. Get up, Kevin. Get the fuck up and deal with this and find the joy every day of seeing your kids play while you're here—and then work your ass off to get this thing finished."

Kevin Costner Blasts 'Yellowstone' Producers

He also spoke frankly with Deadline, explaining that Sheridan was the cause of the split. He said that the production on the show kept moving. He said, "Well, I haven't felt good about it the last year, what with the way they've talked about it. It wasn't truthful. So now I'm talking about a little bit about what the real truth of it was. I made a contract for seasons five, six and seven. In February, after a two- or three-month negotiation, they made another contract. They wanted to redo that one, and instead of seasons six and seven, it was 5A and 5B, and maybe we'll do six. They weren't able to make those. Horizon was set in the middle, but Yellowstone was first position. I fit [Horizon] into the gaps. They just kept moving their gaps."

He continued, "I don't want to get down in the gutter with the Yellowstone thing but what I'm telling you is straight up. I have taken a beating from those f*cking guys and I know a lot of times where it's coming from. I just elected not to get into that. But if you know me well enough, I made Yellowstone the first priority, and to insinuate anything else would be wrong. I did not initiate any of those things. They did. They were doing a tap dance and this poor guy was also having to write so much. And I don't know why they didn't stick up for me."

It doesn't sound promising.