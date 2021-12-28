Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Flasks make perfect gifts for anyone and everyone who likes to drink every now and then. They come in handy for bachelor parties, holiday parties, tailgating, and more. However, this Yellowstone flask is going to be everyone's go-to flask for suspenseful Sunday nights watching Yellowstone.

The trending flask even has a funny saying printed on it. "Beth Dutton State of Mind." Oh my, that is totally relatable after sippin' on some whiskey. However, if you're Beth Dutton deep down, you don't need liquid courage to be tough.

Sorry Mom, but I have enough water bottles. Save the new HydroFlask or YETI tumbler as a birthday gift. I need this funny 'Yellowstone' flask like yesterday.

The drinkware is covered with premium leather, and since it's anti-corrosion and rust-proof, you don't have to worry about the flask looking worn out after a few washes. Speaking of, don't put it in the dishwasher. It's very durable, however, the seller recommends handwashing it to get the most use out of it.

The flask should ship within a few business days, so grab it just in time to gift to your Beth Dutton. Surely she'll use this flask until she's ready to be kind to her liver! But, hey, there's nothing wrong with moderate drinking. In fact, there are some health benefits to whiskey. (Again, moderate drinking, though!).

Oh, what are we going to do when Yellowstone comes to an end? Well, I know what I'll do. Grab this Yellowstone flask and drink to a hell of a TV series. We're glad Yellowstone isn't going anywhere and are just as excited about the prequel.

Let's cheers to more Yellowstone content!

Add it to your wishlist today. For more trendy Yellowstone gifts, visit Amazon for T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, stickers, face masks, and more.

