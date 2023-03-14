Fans of the hit Paramount series Yellowstone can now bring their favorite show into their kitchens with a Yellowstone-themed cast iron skillet available for purchase. The 12-inch skillet from Lodge Cast Iron is not only a quality pan, but it features a steer skull design, which serves as tribute to Dutton Ranch. The design also includes the show's "Y" logo, and "Dutton Ranch" appears above the steer in the design.

The pan is the perfect memento for a Yellowstone fan who loves to cook. The skillet can be used in the oven, on the stove, on the grill, or over the campfire. It also comes seasoned in 100 percent vegetable oil. This pan is available for $29.90 on Amazon, and it's receiving rave reviews. Reviewers have spoken to the pan's quality as a cooking tool, and many use the skillet for decoration in their kitchens, as well.

If fans are itching for another Yellowstone skillet to add to their collection, there is another available from Lodge for $24.90 on Amazon. This pan features a simpler design with the Yellowstone "Y" front and center. The words "Authentic Yellowstone," "Dutton Ranch," and "Est. 1886" are also featured on the pan. This iteration received good reviews as well, but is slightly smaller at 10.25 inches. Lodge Cast Iron is a well-known name in cast iron cookware, and if cared for correctly, the cast iron pans can be passed down for generations.d

Western drama Yellowstone took the television world by storm after premiering in 2018 on Paramount Network, and it has gained a massive following throughout its time on air. Fans have fallen in love with the show's often cantankerous drama and beloved characters, including John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and more. The show wrapped up the airing of season 5 part one on Jan. 1, 2023, and the second half of the season is set to air this summer.