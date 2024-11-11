'Yellowstone' Fans Are Enraged Over Shocking Ways Show Dispatched Kevin Costner's John Dutton

Yellowstone fans are not pleased with the direction that Season Five opted to go. The cat's out of the bag now, and John Dutton is dead. Fans found out the hard way that Kevin Costner has no chance of ever returning to the franchise.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The premiere opened with John Dutton dead in the bathroom. It appears that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. But more than likely, someone killed the Yellowstone patriarch. It's a shocking way to open the show and hard to stomach.

@Thecraftyturtle said, "OK, no way John Dutton killed himself. They did his character dirty!!"

@KayCee1771 said, "Not the way I expected #Yellowstone to start." @AmberLee_0123 said, "It hasn't been 5 minutes of #Yellowstone and I AM NOT OKAY."

Meanwhile, the show hints that Jamie finally decided to off his father with the help of Sarah. It remains to be seen if that is the case. But fans aren't happy that Costner and Dutton are gone from the show.

@thetvescape said, "Wait, so now it's looking more and more likely that the "suicide" was staged!"

'Yellowstone' Fans Are Angry

Meanwhile, @BroGod4Life said, "They don't believe John Dutton attempted suicide; they believe either Sarah, Jamie, or somebody had anything to do with what happened to him. If they have proof, it's going to take time."

Another wrote, "@Yellowstone did a terrible job writing out #kevincostner. Secret meeting and boom, suddenly everyone knows he is dead. Terrible. Hopefully, they did better with the rest of the storyline."

Yet another wrote, "#Yellowstone fumbled big time. Ruined a great show. Can't kill off John Dutton."

It's hard not to feel that way. Costner previously warned people that he wasn't returning for the final half of Season 5.

"I want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that are required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5B or into the future," Costner said.

"It was something that really changed me. I loved it. And I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning and I love the relationship we've been able to develop and I'll see you at the movies," he also added.