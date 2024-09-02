'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Buys $4.95 Million Wyoming Ranch

Recently, TMZ reports that Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan makes a massive investment. He purchases a 179-acre ranch for $4.95 million. On his expansive ranch, he has two trout streams and has potential for waterfowl hunting. Moreover, the land is mostly barren and plain. Therefore, the land is essentially his playground to design to his liking.

Additionally, it seems like Taylor wasn't the only person eyeing the potential land. TMZ sources continue, saying that Michael Keaton previously took a tour to get a lay of the land before buying. However, Sheridan scoops the place up and buys it via his LLC. It's not certain if the Yellowstone visionary plans to live on the property or if this is another investment for one of his shows. It's not out of the ordinary for Taylor to do that either. He's already done similar work with his land out in Texas.

Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone Takes Toll On Places Like Wyoming and Montana

Perhaps Taylor Sheridan can see firsthand the impact his show has taken on the northwest region since its big breakout. One Bozeman, Montana police chief credits Yellowstone for the city's massive surge in population and tourism. Jim Veltkamp explains that the show helps people see if the rural lifestyle is truly for them. ""I think overall for us specifically with the city of Bozeman it's just the growth and the challenges related to growth ... that is our biggest challenge. Our city has grown so fast," Jim explains. "Bozeman wasn't literally on the map, now it's a well-known place. I can't blame one single factor, I certainly can't attribute it all to the show Yellowstone, but we hear it routinely."

However, any good marketing boost comes with its own set of complications as well. Evidently, Taylor Sheridan's big hit show introduces a new boom in crime as well. "The fact that our population is going up so fast means the numbers of crimes are going up fast. We simply need more capacity and bandwidth to keep up with those numbers of crimes even if the ratio, our crime rate, is staying the same and only going up slowly. They can't see the increased human trafficking going on in town," Chief Veltkamp stresses. "A lot of them don't see the increased fentanyl available in town. But they do see people running red lights, so that becomes their biggest issue."