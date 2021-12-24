$13 'Yellowstone' Candle Is Sweet & Fiery (Just Like Rip & Beth)

Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Some of us are tough like Beth and can truly make it through life without anyone, but it doesn't hurt to have someone on the same wavelength as you to get through even tougher times, which is why Beth is so lucky to have Rip. He's handsome and hard as nails, but he has the ultimate soft spot for Beth. The TV couple makes us feel all warm and fuzzy, just like this Yellowstone candle.

The "Love Me Like Rip Loves Beth" candle is too cute and will make a fantastic gift for your significant other. The made in the USA candle will make your Beth swoon! It's the perfect candle to light for movie night, dinner, or just because.

Overall 4.3-star rating

All-natural soy candle

Eco-friendly

Made in small batches & hand-poured

Regular price: $12.99

Rustic Sugar Creek Co. is the seller behind the new product. The handmade seller does an amazing job presenting her handmade soy candles! All of her store photos are lovely, but that's because they put 100% into their orders.

Everything is made to order so that you won't have a beat-up candle shipped to your door. Each candle will look fabulous, and most of all smell better than it looks.

When you order your Yellowstone candle, you'll get to customize the jar lid (I love the bronze lid) and even the scent. There are so many scents to choose from! Whether you like sweet scents, fall scents, or even something a bit earthy like sandalwood, there's something for you or your gift recipient.

The seller discloses the burn time. Here are the average hour burn times with proper care:

4oz MINI Approximately 25-30 hour

8oz Approximately 40 to 55 hours

16oz Approximately 70 to 100 hours

Rustic Sugar Creek Co. candles burn 30-50% longer than paraffin-based candles.

Approximate Jar Dimensions:

4oz MINI Jar - 2.5" H x 2.5" D

8oz Jar - 3.5" H x 2.75" D

16oz Mason Jar - 5" H x 3" D

The seller recommends trimming the wick to 1/4" before burning each time and not burning the soy wax candle longer than 3 to 4 hours.

This candle is delivered in a gift box, ready for gifting! For more Yellowstone gifts, consider Beth Dutton hoodies, T-shirts, tumblers, and tote bags.

