Just when I thought 'Yellowstone' apparel couldn't get any cuter, this happens. These Yellowstone baby socks are stinkin' cute, and I'm buying these for every mom-to-be. I don't care if they're not on your registry, they ought to be (if you're a true Yellowstone fan).

The adorable Yellowstone baby socks are $15 and are officially licensed by the Paramount Network. Not only are they Paramount-approved, but we think Beth Dutton would also be a fan of the unisex Yellowstone Dutton ranch socks.

Best Yellowstone Gear for Babies

The socks are recommended for ages 0-3 years and are made of 77% cotton, 21% nylon, and 2% lycra.

If you know any mommas and daddies who love the Yellowstone TV show, be sure to grab these socks for their little one.

Not only can you buy a cute pair of socks for mini Yellowstone fans in training, but you can also pair the socks with a onesie. These onesies have the Yellowstone Dutton ranch logo or have funny sayings that Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton fans will love!

This $25 onesie features a snap closure and is made of 100% cotton. Your mini Yellowstone cowboy or cowgirl is going to look too cute in this onesie! Put a little cowboy hat on your baby and have a little fun Instagram photoshoot.

The onesie is unisex and features five colors to choose from, making this perfect for your baby boy or baby girl.

The seller does have a quick turnaround. They will ship within two business days. So add it to your wishlist today.

Here's a funny short-sleeve onesie for your baby! Sometimes babies have attitudes, so it makes sense.

It also has a snap closure and is made of cotton.

For more Yellowstone apparel, visit Amazon for T-shirts and hoodies.

