'Yellowstone' Prequel '1932' Star Harrison Ford is a Real Life Hero and Rancher

Harrison Ford joining the Yellowstone universe might be the best entertainment news of the entire year. He's one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, reigning supreme through the '80s and '90s with action films, major franchises, and even timeless romantic comedies. Ford is easily one of the most iconic stars of his generation so the fact that he'll soon be leading the latest Yellowstone prequel is really exciting. Alongside British legend Helen Mirren, Ford will appear in 1932, which will follow the Dutton family during a new memorable time in American history. He may not be sharing the screen with Kevin Costner, but he couldn't be more perfect as his ancestor.

Outside of his obviously impressive filmography, Harrison Ford is a truly interesting guy. Despite his extensive wealth and success, he has some really cool hobbies that he's maintained for decades. He has an entire life outside of Hollywood that keeps him busy, not to mention he uses his free time to help others. Could he get any more likable? Here are 9 things you might not have known about Hollywood superstar Harrison Ford.

His first TV role was on The Virginian

In case you needed proof that this action star has what it takes to star in a western, look no further than his early acting resume. He made his TV debut in two 1967 episodes of the popular western series The Virginian and even appeared in a couple of episodes of Gunsmoke a few years later. Everyone says (well, certain fans) that Star Wars is a space western so it's safe to say Ford will fit right into the world of Yellowstone.

Working as a carpenter helped him land his big break

Many longtime Ford fans have heard the stories about how before he hit it big in Hollywood, he was working as a carpenter. He had an acting contract with Columbia and Universal Studios, using acting gigs to help him pay for the house he was remodeling. His primary job though was carpentry and he actually met George Lucas at Francis Ford Coppola's house where he was installing a wooden door. This helped him land Lucas's first big hit, American Graffiti, and then, of course, we know he chose Ford to play Han Solo in his Star Wars franchise. The rest is history.

He's one of the highest-grossing actors of all time

Ford has an estimated net worth of a whopping $300 million. That's right. 300. million. dollars. Makes sense when you consider all of the major franchises he's starred in -- Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Blade Runner. Not to mention all of his popular action films like Patriot Games and The Fugitive. He's also a producer and owns real estate investments around the country in addition to his impressive acting career. Ford's name is regularly included on lists of the highest-grossing actors of all time.

He's an avid pilot and collector of planes

The actor had always had an interest in flying but didn't actually obtain his pilot license until his early 50s. He proceeded to become an avid flyer and passionate collector of vintage planes. He's been a private pilot for years, flying his kids across the country to college, taking trips and more.

His scar is from a car crash

Before he was a famous action star, a 20-year-old Ford was driving to work at a department store in California and was fumbling with his seat belt. He ended up crashing into a telephone pole which caused the recognizable scar on his chin. It's really developed its own reputation in some of Ford's films, each giving its own explanation for its cause. In Indiana Jones it was from his whip and in Working Girl, he passed out on a toilet getting his ear pierced.

His favorite role might surprise you

As much as we love some of his iconic characters, Ford has said that he's most proud of playing Allie Fox in The Mosquito Coast. In an interview initially published by Gannett News he explained that even though it wasn't a box office success, he was really proud of his acting. Coincidentally, he starred in this movie opposite future Yellowstone 1932 co-star Helen Mirren.

He improvised two of his most memorable on-screen moments

Odds are, if you love all of Harrison Ford's movies, there are two big moments that stand out as iconic. The scene in Empire Strikes Back when Leia tells Han she loves him and he responds "I know." All Harrison. The scene in Raiders of the Lost Ark where Indy pulls out his gun in the marketplace after battling a swordsman? The actor was having stomach problems and didn't have the energy to do a lengthy fight scene. This was his hilarious solution that really makes the scene.

He's a real-life hero

Ford has a property in Wyoming where he spends his free time as a volunteer search and rescue helicopter pilot. Over the years he has saved lost hikers and even a boy scout. Can you imagine flagging down a helicopter after being lost in the woods and Harrison Ford climbs out as your rescuer? It's always refreshing to hear that celebrities use their resources for good.

He lives on a ranch like a true Dutton

That property in Wyoming? It's an 800-acre ranch in Jackson Hole. Ford has owned that property long before Jackson Hole became trendy so we could say he's quite the trendsetter. He and his wife Calista Flockhart spend most of their time there when they aren't in Los Angeles.

"I'm old news. I've been there (Hollywood) for 35 years." Ford told Parade. "When I'm up in Wyoming, I just walk out the door and keep walking...if my chores are done and there's nothing more pressing and the weather's good, I'll go flying--I love to fly up there--or walk in the woods, do some work, ride my road bike or mountain bike."

