X-Ray Photos Show How Close Famed TV Host Came To Being Paralyzed After Breaking His Neck

Famed TV host Nev Schulman revealed some shocking news to fans. The Catfish icon shared the sad news that he broke his neck after a traffic accident. Fortunately, the TV host said he wasn't paralyzed. But X-Ray photos revealed the extent of his injuries.

On Instagram, Schulman shared the news. Schulman said his accident came out of the blue. He had just enjoyed a tranquil day with his family fishing.

He wrote, "I went fishing with my family on Sunday. It was incredible, my son's idea. One of those days that just work. We found an available boat (thank you captain ben!) and caught all kinds of fish, most of which we threw back because they were too cute. Especially the puffer. It was magical. A day full of love and wonder in the way only calm days in nature with family can be."

The next day, he was on the way to pick up his son when the accident occurred.

He wrote, "Monday was not a day like that. Monday was a day where I learned what "before the accident" really means. And Monday gave weight to just how lucky I was to have Sunday. It's true what they say - life can change in an instant."

He continued, "I never made it to pick up my son from school on the bike. In fact in some ways, I'm glad I didn't. I was alone on impact. Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement. I was alone and unconscious. And then conscious. Maybe I was fine (I wasn't). Maybe I can still do my long run on Thursday (I couldn't)."

According to Schulman, he broke his neck in two separate places. The X-ray photos show before and after surgery. Fortunately, he had stable fractures, meaning his spine didn't snap. With neck injuries, the risk of paralyzation is real. However, he said there was concern about him moving his hands.

Famed TV Host Is Thankful

Schulman continued, "I broke my neck. C5 and C6 to be exact. Stable fractures. I'm not paralyzed. My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS. The incredible knowledge and care from everyone in the medical community has been so remarkable. Starting with the EMS and on to the Southampton Emergency Room and the Stony Brook ICU. It's hard to feel sorry for myself when I hear from the doctors about how many people with similar injuries will never walk again."

Schuman said that he's really lucky. However, he said doctors project him to make a full recovery.

He said, "I'm lucky to be here, alive, standing and hugging my family, projected to make a full recovery. And I'm really starting to understand the meaning of gratitude. For the big and little things before the accident, and now everything moving forward."