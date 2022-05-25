Wynonna Judd has shared her first new music since the death of her mother Naomi Judd. The country legend teamed up with Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield for the moving ballad "Other Side." The pair, along with Judd's husband Cactus Moser, recorded the song on Judd and Moser's farm near Nashville.

"In the midst of everything that has happened, I said that I would continue to sing," Wynonna said in a statement. "So, here I am. I met Katie Crutchfield last year and we connected immediately. We recorded 'Other Side' in the studio here on the farm and it was one of my favorite recording experiences ever. I'm thankful for the opportunity to sing with the next generation of greatness."

Crutchfield said recording the song with Wynonna was one of the most rewarding moments of her career.

"Working with Wynonna and Cactus on this song was one of the more creatively stimulating and exciting experiences I've had in my songwriting career," Crutchfield said in a statement. "Wynonna is an icon and a fountain of wisdom. Sharing space with her to create something new was really nothing but a joy and an honor. Her spirit inspires me daily and her continued encouragement has meant the world. Together, with Cactus, we made an amazing team and I'm so excited to share this song."

Watch the video for "Other Side" below.

During the Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration, held at the Ryman Auditorium on May 15, Wynonna announced that she'll honor the fall tour dates she had planned to go on with her mother.

"The show must go on, as hard as it may be, and we will show up together, and you will carry me as you've carried me for 38 years," Wynonna said, referencing support from the fans. "I didn't know if I could go on without her. Life is so strange. It's so devastatingly beautiful what happened here tonight so we will continue. That's what she would want, right?"

A group of all-star guests, including Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood, will join Wynonna Judd for select tour dates.

