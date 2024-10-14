Wynonna Judd's Daughter Grace Kelley Is Wanted By Police In Latest Legal Trouble

Wynonna Judd's daughter Grace Kelley is once again in trouble with the law. Authorities have a warrant out for her arrest. This comes after Grace was arrested twice earlier this year.

Back in early August, Georgia cops arrested Kelley for driving with a suspended license, trying to elude the police, and a helmet/eye violation for a motorcycle. Fast forward to September, police issued a warrant for Kelley's arrest. She failed to appear at her September 11 hearing.

According to the U.S. Sun, documents show, "The Defendant failed to appear on the above-referenced date to respond to the above reference accusations."

It continued, "The Solicitor of the State Court of Carroll County requested that Defendant's appearance bond be set for a forfeiture hearing and that a bench warrant be issued for the arrest of Defendant.

"Apprehend the above-referenced Defendant and keep him/her safely at the County Jail, so that you produce him/her before the presiding Judge of the State Court of Carroll County, then and there to answer the charges contained in the cases referenced above."

Kelley is due in court on January 2025. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office in Georgia hasn't revealed if the warrant is still active as of October.

Wynonna Judd's Daughter Grace Kelley Has Several Run-Ins

In Georgia, Kelley allegedly failed to comply with a traffic stop. She "did willfully refuse to bring her vehicle to a stop after having been given a single to bring her vehicle to a stop by [an officer]."

The cop was also in a "clearly marked patrol vehicle using lights and siren to stop." Additionally, she wasn't wearing a helmet and had a suspended license. Prior to this, police in Alabama arrested her for indecent exposure and obstructing operations. They also charged her with soliciting prostitution but later dropped that charge.

Grace was reportedly walking down the highway with a sign.

Millbrook Police Chief PK Johnson told the outlet, "When she made contact with our officers, she argued with them about the legality of what she was doing. And that it was not illegal for her to offer herself in exchange for rides.

"She was not appropriately dressed. She didn't have the things covered that needed to be covered. And she was holding the 'Ride for a Ride' sign while she was in that state and with drivers going by, displaying herself."