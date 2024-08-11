Wynonna Judd's Daughter Back in Jail on 3 New Charges

Wynonna Judd's daughter Grace Kelley can't seem to stay out of trouble these days. Her track record precedes her, with a laundry list of criminal activity and general indecency. Now, she finds herself wrapped up with the law once again.

Recently, Carroll County police in Georgia arrest Grace on 3 different charges before being released on a $2,750 bond. They charge her with fleeing and trying to evade a police officer, driving with a suspended license and not properly using motorcycle equipment. Wynonna Judd herself nor the local sheriff's office have released word on the next steps.

This isn't the first run in Wynonna's daughter has had with the law. Back in 2016, the judge sentences Kelley to eight years in prison for possession of meth and violating probation. The court orders Grace to attend a drug rehabilitation program. However, she promptly leaves and skips attendance, causing the judge to give her a harsher sentence.

6 years later, she makes it back home in December 2022. Unfortunately, she couldn't keep up good behavior for very long. By May 2023, Wynonna's daughter violates her parole and an order of protection. Then, she only stays for a brief stint, making it back out by October of that year. Additionally, the court grants her a temporary leave of absense at the time to give birth to her daughter Kaliyah Chanel.

Her last charge sees Kelley going to jail in Alabama. Initially, in April of this year, police charge Wynonna's daughter with indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations. However, a week later, the feds tack on another charge to Grace for soliciting prostitution. They say she was exposing her 'her breasts and lower body' during a traffic jam.

Eventually, they lessen the charge to public lewdness and Kelley pleads guilty to the charges at hand. Ultimately, she walks away with only 60 days in jail and a $200 fine. Hopefully, Wynonna's daughter learns her lesson one day.