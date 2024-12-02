Wynonna Judd's Daughter Arrested Again — This Time For Stealing A Church Van

Grace Kelley, daughter of Wynonna Judd, has been arrested for stealing a church van while high on heroin.

Her latest act expands her already long rap sheet, although this story is one of the sadder ones. The Daily Progress reported yesterday her arrest that occurred on October 27.

Kent Hart, pastor of Charlottesville-based Ground Zero Church of the Nazarene, spoke to the outlet to describe the events. He explained how he was speaking to his daughter when he saw his van take off through the window.

He caught up with the van, where he saw Grace Kelley. "She didn't seem like she was in her right mind at all," he described. She tested positive for heroin later. "It looked to me like she could have been high, like she didn't really seem like she was completely in her right mind."

She continued the chase when he caught up, although a police traffic stop caught her in the end. She was arrested and processed. During this, she said she wanted to be admitted to a mental hospital, claiming that she had sold her soul to the devil.

Kelley is being held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bail. She's due back in court January 2. She faces seven charges.

Grace Kelley Commits Yet Another Crime This Year

Grace Kelley's latest church van heist is only another transgression committed this year alone.

She was arrested in April this year for indecent exposure in Alabama. Additionally, she was charged with obstructing governmental operations. According to police reports, she "exposed her breasts and lower body," and refused to comply with officers.

Then in August, Kelley was arrested for driving with a revoked or suspended license and evading police. improperly using motorcycle equipment was also a charge she faced, so I'm sure you can piece this story together quite succinctly.

She was released after a $2,750 bond was paid. After failing to appear, however, a bench warrant was issued against her in Georgia.

And now she's gone and stolen a church van.

She clearly needs help, and I hope now she finally receives it and gets on the straight and narrow.