Country icon Wynonna Judd continues to honor her late mother Naomi Judd and The Judds' incredible collection of hits with The Judds: Love is Alive -- The Final Concert. The concert, a partnership between CMT and Sandbox Productions, will be held on Thursday, November 3rd at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU).

The show will recreate The Judds' legendary 1991 Farewell Tour and will air on CMT in March of 2023.

Judd's tourmates Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride will share the stage, marking the largest concert to take place at the Murphy Center since the Judds headlined over 30 years ago.

"Stepping onstage at the Murphy Center for the first time since Dec. 4th, 1991 will be so surreal for me. It was an emotional night over 30 years ago and will be an emotional night, for different reasons, now," Wynonna said. "I can't wait to lean into the nostalgia with the artists who have made this tour so special, and recreate one of the most iconic nights in Judd 'Herstory!'"

Judd made the announcement on Oct. 26 at Fox and Locke in Liepers Fork, Tenn. During the press conference, she reflected on the love and support from fans in the wake of her mother's death.

"We are taking full advantage of the love and support. I will tell you, as an artist, I have never experienced this kind of emotion at a show. There's something going on," Judd said. "Every night, they're singing so loud, I stand back from the microphone and just weep because of the revival taking place. I think it's because of the death of mom and also the life that I've had for 39 years on the road and the fans grew up with me and they're losing their parents and they're bringing their mothers and it's just a chance for people to express themselves...I've done so many shows where I literally just fall on my knees because the love is so strong."

Judd also reflected on collaborating with a younger generation of artists, such as Ashley McBryde and Kelsea Ballerini, who recently helped Wynonna create her first TikTok.

"The elder artists are communicating with the next generation of greatness. That is key, having just lost Loretta Lynn," Judd said. "I'm still here and I take it very seriously."

Tickets are on sale here, with a portion of proceeds benefiting NAMI Tennessee.

