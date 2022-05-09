Wynonna Judd Shares Throwback Photo of Naomi Judd For Mother's Day: 'I Miss Her'

The first Mother's Day since the death of Naomi Judd fell eight days after her April 30 passing and one week following her posthumous induction --alongside her daughter and fellow The Judds member, Wynonna Judd-- into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Wynonna shared on Sunday via social media a throwback photo of herself, half-sister Ashley Judd and their mother, along with the caption "I miss her."

Ashley posted the same photo, with her description adding that the image was shot at Little Cat Creek near the family's Kentucky home.

A statement shared by Naomi's daughters on April 30 attributed her death to "the disease of mental illness." Ashley opened up about her mother's mental health struggles in a Mother's Day op-ed published on May 6 by USA Today, writing about "the wounds [Naomi] carried from a lifetime of injustices that started when she was a girl. Because she was a girl."

"My mama was an extraordinary parent under duress," Ashley continued. "She showed my sister and me the power of having a voice and using it, and there has been no greater lesson."

Ashley tied recent news about the Supreme Court's intention to overturn Roe v Wade into her essay.

"This Mother's Day, I choose to honor my mama for the person she was, a mother and so much more," Ashley wrote. "And I ask you to honor your own mother, if you are lucky enough to have her. Honor her for more than her labor and sacrifice. Honor her for her talents and dreams. Honor her by demanding a world where motherhood, everywhere, is safe, healthy - and chosen."

Another special day on the calendar fell in between The Judds' induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Mother's Day. Friday, May 6 marked the 33rd anniversary of Naomi and Larry Strickland's wedding at Nashville, Tenn.'s Christ Church.

