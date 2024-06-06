WWII Veteran Dies On Way To France To Memorialize D-Day

Robert "Al" Persichitti was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by an undisclosed medical emergency. The 102-year-old World War Two U.S. Navy veteran was on his way to France. Per BBC, Persichitti was selected by the National World War II Museum in New Orleans to participate in an event in Normandy. Unfortunately, Persichitti passed away at the hospital.

Later, the non-profit veteran organization Persichitti belonged to, Honor Flight, confirmed the news on one of their Facebook pages.

"Mr. Persichitti, Mission 29 flown Veteran, was a great friend to many of us at Honor Flight Rochester. We will miss him."

Per WXXI, Persichitti was stationed in the Pacific, and he was aboard a ship at Iwo Jima when the iconic WWII photo was taken. "I was the radio operator aboard the ship. And we were offshore a little ways and when they raised that flag. I was on deck that day, and watched them raise that flag twice," Persichitti told the publication.

Friends Remember Robert Persichitti, A World War Two Navy Veteran

One of Persichitti's long-lasting friends, Pastor William Leone, remembered the veteran fondly. "It was a privilege to know him, and I will miss him. He had a real zest for living," Leone stated. "He would go visit children in the grammar schools in the area. Talk with them about his experiences growing up, his experiences during the Second World War."

Previously, Al DeCarlo, a history teacher, had traveled with Persichitti to Iwo Jima. Reportedly, DeCarlo was with the veteran on his way to France. DeCarlo also relayed details of Persichitti's passing.

"The doctor was with him. ... He was comfortable," DeCarlo stated. "She put his favorite singer, Frank Sinatra, on her phone and he peacefully left us."

Notably, Honor Flight's CEO, Richard Stewart, honored Persichitti. In a statement to PEOPLE, Stewart emphasized Persichitti's courage and honor.

"Bob flew on Honor Flight Rochester Mission #29 in June 2013 to the memorials in Washington, D.C. He was a great friend to all of us since our hub's founding in 2008 and a very active participant in our many activities and events," Stewart stated. "In particular, Bob welcomed home at the Rochester Airport each returning mission filled with our aging heroes. Bob will be sorely missed."