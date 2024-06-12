WWE Superstar’s Mother Dies In Florida After Being Hit by Car

One WWE superstar is in mourning. They recently lost their mother in a horrifying accident. Alba Fyre announced that her mother died in an accident while she was in Florida visiting the superstar.

A vehicle struck 51-year-old Bridgeen Mitchell while she was crossing the street in Orlando. Emergency responders announced her dead at the scene. While she died last month, reports of her passing didn't surface until recently. Mitchell had been on vacation to visit her daughter Kayleigh Rae, which know as Alba Fyre. She and her partner crossed the street when the incident happened.

The driver assisted and cooperated with police at the scene. They decided not to charge them with any criminal intent. In a social media post, the WWE superstar mourned her loss. She wrote, "On Friday my mum and dad were hit by a vehicle while crossing the road. Unfortunately, my mum didn't make it."

Fyre continued describing the kind of person that her mom was. The wrestler said, "Words cannot describe how devastated we all are. She was the most caring, fun loving person, the life of every party, and the biggest wee legend we all knew. She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed."

WWE Superstar In Mourning

The wrestler continued, "We know everyone will be feeling this loss, and while our family would appreciate some privacy at this time we'd like people to remember my mum for all the love she brought to everyone."

The WWE superstar's father Ronnie Higgins also shared his own devastation. He wrote, "I can't come to terms with what has happened to us. I am struggling but we are strong people together and my aim in life now is to carry on being strong for the rest of our family the way Bridgeen would have. My world has been ripped apart."

Following her death, family and friends set up a fundraiser to help transport her remains back to Scotland for a proper burial. Meanwhile, Alba Fyre is also returning to Scotland for the Clash at the Castle event. She's teaming up with Isla Dawn for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. It's a difficult time for her and her family.