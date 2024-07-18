WWE Legend To Speak At Republican National Convention

The Republican National Convention is getting a bit of star power with the appearance of this WWE legend. Hulk Hogan will be speaking shortly before Donald Trump takes the stage. His appearance comes as a surprise to some.

The retired WWE legend will speak ahead of Trump on the final night of the convention, according to two campaign officials. However, I can't say what he's going to talk about. The wrestler didn't reveal a theme for his speech. Previously, Hogan considered running for president himself. He said he would volunteer for the role

"We need somebody in there that's got some common sense, you know what I'm saying? So if you need a president or a vice president, I'll volunteer and take this country over, and I'll rule with an iron fist," Hogan told the hosts of Fox & Friends.

Hogan didn't reveal much of what his policy would include. However, he said he would have "a flat tax and nothing but common sense."

"I know right from wrong, brother!" Hogan added.

WWE Legend Talks Politics

Hogan's comments come after he seriously considered a Florida Senate run in 2018. The WWE legend also recently launched Real American Beer to try to unite the country. "I had this crazy idea because I saw how competitive the beer industry was, and I saw what happened with Bud Light and their whole promotion that crashed and burned. I saw this crazy open lane," Hogan said.

One of the things that Hogan hates about politics is how divisive it all is. He compared it to a wrestling match.

"I've thought about it — as of late, people calling my phone, driving me crazy about running for Senate. They want me to run for governor, they want me to run for mayor," Hogan said of a potential Senate run.

"At the end of the day, I'm just so confused because it's like watching the politicians — the Democrats and the Republicans — it's like nobody wants to work together," Hogan added. "It's like a wrestling match, with two wrestlers that are supposed to work together and paint this beautiful wrestling picture, the Republicans and Democrats act like they hate each other and they don't want to do anything except create chaos. So I really don't want to be any part of that."