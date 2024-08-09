WWE Legend Kevin Sullivan Dies 74 As Fans Mourn

It's a sad day for WWE fans. WWE icon Kevin Sullivan has died. The wrestler was 74-years-old. At this time, they did not reveal how Sullivan died. But his death came as a shock to fans.

The WWE confirmed that Sullivan passed away. They shared a brief tribute to the wrestler.

"A unique and influential figure in sports-entertainment history, Sullivan found success both in the ring and behind the scenes with his penchant for far out ideas that pushed creative boundaries," the WWE said.

It continued, "As a villain, Sullivan was a major rival for the ring's most legendary heroes, including Dusty Rhodes, Hulk Hogan, and The Road Warriors. He specialized in leading dangerous factions, which included his wicked Army of Darkness, collegiate bullies The Varsity Club, and the wild Dungeon of Doom, which introduced Big Show to the wrestling world. The onetime 'Taskmaster' also became a creative force behind the scenes for WCW."

Sullivan endeared himself to fans thanks to his rivalries with Hulk Hogan, Dusty Rhodes, and The Road Warriors. He later worked as a booker for the WCW after retirement.

Following his passing, Ric Flair mourned his death, calling him "An All Time Great Athlete & Friend." "I Am So Saddened To Hear About Kevin Sullivan's Passing," he wrote. "Rest In Peace Kevin!"

Fans Mourn Kevin Sullivan

Triple H, chief content officer for WWE, also remembered Sullivan. "Kevin Sullivan had one of the most unique minds in the history of our industry, pushing creative boundaries and developing some of the most intriguing characters to step into the ring," Triple H wrote on X. "He had an unwavering passion for what we do. My thoughts are with his family, friends & fans."

Meanwhile, fans also shared their condolences as well. One wrote, "Kevin Sullivan's time in WWE might not have been long, but it showcased his ability to weave dark, compelling storylines—a talent he perfected in WCW!"

Another wrote, "Rest in heaven , i know Nancy had a huge smile when Kevin walked into that gate .. they are finally at peace once again . Prayers out to the Sullivan family."

Another wrote, "Sullivan's passion for wrestling was undeniable, and it's no wonder he's being remembered so fondly." Yet another wrote, "Woahhh. That's very unexpected, prayers and condolences to the family..." Still, another wrote, "Rest my man. Thoughts for all his family and friends for sure."