Wrestling Legend Sid Eudy (AKA Sid Vicious) Passes Away

The wrestling community are in shambles right now. Sid Eudy, also known as Sid Vicious or Sycho Sid in his competing days, has tragically passed away.

Recently, Sid's son Gunnar Eudy announces that his father passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was 63 years old at the time of death. The family currently plan to hold a memorial service for friends, family, and fans alike.

In a separate post, Gunnar beautifully eulogizes his father Sid. He informs everyone that his dad had battled other illnesses as well, stemming all the way back to 2016. Doctors diagnose him with congestive heart failure and atrial fibrillation at the time. Then, 5 years later in 2021, doctors also inform him that he has stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. However, many didn't know he'd been battling cancer the whole time as well.

Regardless, Gunnar remembers his dad Sid as someone who would live life to the fullest, regardless of his ailments. "Sid lived his life to the fullest, attending the gym, boxing classes, making appearances for his fans, and of course t-ball games for the kids. He passed away peacefully in his bed, leaving behind a legacy of strength and determination," Gunnar writes. "I've never met anyone with a fraction of the strength as my father he truly was one of a kind."

Wrestling Fans Mourn The Loss of WWE Legend Sid Eudy

Wrestling legends and fans alike grieve the loss of Sid Vicious on social media. They remember the electricity he often brings to the ring in old matches. He moves with a certain measure of intensity that doesn't feel fabricated at all. It's an overlooked aspect in the world of wrestling. Take Booker T, who fully believes him and his brother don't take that next step in the business without Eudy. He tweets, "Without Sid Vicious, I don't think my brother and I would have made it to WCW. His impact on this business was undeniable, and he paved the way for so many of us. My deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time."

Similarly, one fan in particular remembers what makes someone like Sid Vicious different from your typical wrestler. "Sid was, on the surface, a pro wrestling archetype, but he embodied such a unique brand of chaos that separated him from the rest. He was unpredictable in real life, too, and his career reflects that," they write. "Worked only two Wrestlemanias and headlined BOTH. One of a kind. RIP big man."