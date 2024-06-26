Wrestling Hall of Famer Sika Anoa’i, father of Roman Reigns, Dies And WWE Fans Are Mourning

Sika Anoa'i, WWE Hall of Famer and father of Roman Reigns, has died. Sika Anoa'i was part of the tag team Wild Samoans. He passed away on Tuesday at 79.

Taking to social media, Roman Reigns remembered his father in a moving post.

"My family and I thank everyone for the outpouring of support in the name of my father, Pola'ivao Leati Sika Anoa'i, who will forever be remembered as one half of The Wild Samoans tag team," Reigns wrote on X. "My father had a profound impact on my entire family and we are forever grateful for the foundation he built for us. There's no way to fill the void left by his passing but my sisters and I will do our best to represent him and his legacy. Rest in Power, Dad. We love you."

Meanwhile, Sika Anoa'i's nephew Jahrus Anoa'i previously announced his death.

"It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Former Hall of Famer, Polaivao Leati Sika Anoa'i. He passed away peacefully on June 25th. Sika was a celebrated figure whose contributions and legacy have left an indelible mark. His memory will live on through his achievements and the many lives he touched," Jahrus wrote in the announcement.

He continued, "He was many things: a hard working father, a caring brother, a supportive uncle, and a proud grandfather. He was a cherished friend to many, a loving family member whose warmth and kindness knew no bounds, and an inspiration to countless individuals. His legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations, reminding us of the impact one person's life can have on so many. Rest in love Uncle Sika."

Sika Anoa'i Dies

Sika Anoa'i formed the Wild Samoans with his brother Afa Anoa'i in Stu Hart's Stampede Wrestling in Calgary, Canada in 1973. From there, they debuted in the WWF in the 1980s and became tag team champions. "The Anoa'i and Fatu Samoan family dynasty has become the dominant family dynasty," Paul Heyman, who manages the Bloodline, told ESPN before WrestleMania. "More so than the Harts. And more so than the Funks. More so than the Briscos. More so than the Rhodeses."

In response to the passing, several WWE fans sent their regards. One wrote, "My thoughts and prayers are with you and your entire family. R.I.P Sika Anoa'i and Thank You for all you've done for the business including the family you have helped bless us with."

Another wrote, "I'll keep thoughts about your uncle Sika Anoa'i. But also keep prayers for your family just keep being strong and your family too and love your family." Yet another wrote, "Sending many thoughts and prayers to the Anoa'i family and friends of Sika. Gone too soon."