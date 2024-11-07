"World's Sexiest Athlete" Shows Off New Olympics Tattoo: See Photo

Personally, if I were to get a tattoo on my perfectly untouched skin, it would have to mean something. Olympics competitor Alica Schmidt thinks the same, as the woman dubbed 'World's Sexiest Athlete' gets her first and only tattoo permanently on her body.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Sharing a post on her Instagram, Schmidt shows off her new ink. After competing in her second Olympics, she decided to commemorate it with a subtle tattoo. The five rings of the logo are now on her hip forever, or until she gets it covered up.

Shared via Instagram stories, Schmidt shows off her new tattoo and the process of getting it done. The small collection of rings on her hip is a nice reminder of the two events she has run in, and her dreams of returning once more. Although she hasn't won medals in her two visits, there's always next time.

The video shared with her 5.8 million followers was alongside the message "I'm sooo happy, it turned out exactly how I wanted." As tattoos go, this isn't such a bad one. Alica Schmidt certainly has fair reason to have a tattoo of the Olympics logo on her hip.

The Olympics Tattoo Will Remind Her To Keep On Trying

Despite running the 4x400m relay and the mixed 4x400m relay at two Olympics, Alica Schmidt has yet to take home a medal. Instead, she is known as being the 'World's Sexiest Athlete,' whether this is regressive or consolidation I don't know. I'm not her therapist.

Either way, Alica Schmidt takes her losses well and always has some positive words for her fans. After her time in the Paris Olympics, she had some insight into her experience. "The Olympics are not just about winning medals. It's about being alongside inspiring athletes while competing at the highest level. Showing ambition, celebrating diversity and people no matter who they are and where they are from." she shared on her Instagram. She takes the lessons, experience, and chance to be around top-level athletes as a reward in itself.

So, now the model and world-class athlete has adorned her body with a tattoo of the Olympics rings forever.