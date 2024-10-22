World's Only Blue McDonald's Has An Interesting Backstory, And Now I Want To Go

Everyone recognizes the giant golden arches of the McDonald's sign. However, did you know that one McDonald's location was different? That's right, one of the fast food chain locations rocks a teal-colored arch instead of a yellow one and now I want to see it for myself. Check out the one and only blue McDonald's.

World's Only Blue McDonalds: Why Is It Blue?

This McDonald's in Arizona is one of the rarest McDonald's in the world. That is because rather than showcasing its classic golden arches, it went with a teal blue. It wasn't just because this location had a desire to stand out. No, it was to appease the local community.

The U.S. Sun shares that this restaurant is located in Sedona "just off State Route 89A." They continue on by sharing that this blue McDonald's was "built over three decades ago in 1993 and originally planned to have the golden arches like every other branch." So, what steered them away from the traditional colors and made them end up as the blue McDonald's?

It was the Department of Community Development in Sedona that wasn't a fan of the original color choice. They claimed that the shiny, golden M didn't fit the vibe of the surrounding area. "Sedona is known for its natural red rock landscape, steep canyons and pine trees and locals feared the yellow may detract from the beauty of the area."

The senior planner for the department suggested that they should try a different approach and or color to try and fit the identity of the city in which this particular McDonald's was housed.

McDonald's Understood The Assignment

McDonald's decided to make a bold move and ignore their typical marketing strategy. Rather than fight the town on why they should be able to put their golden arches up, the fast food chain made a rare brand change. It was a brave move on their part, to go against their brand, and just in one location, but it paid off.

Mr. Meyer said that "the blue logo is still seen as one of Sedona's biggest talking points for visitors and new residents." So not only did McDonald's not disrupt their view and town aesthetic, but they also now get the privilege of housing the only blue McDonald's, how neat is that!?

This branch is fully leaning into their difference in branding. Not only are their arches blue, but they served drinks in teal cups, and burger in matching burger boxes. Their drive-thru sign was blue, the who shebang.

Although this is the only blue McDonald's it is not the only McDonald's with different colors. There is one in California that features red arches, and one in Paris with white arches. It seems like McDonald's isn't afraid of a little branding change and it has paid off for them.