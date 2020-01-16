They say that everything is bigger in Texas and now that's officially true for Snickers bars. On Thursday, Jan. 16, Snickers partnered with Guinness World Records to unveil the world's largest chocolate nut bar, weighing over two metric tons and measuring 12 feet long and 24 inches high by 26 inches wide, at the Mars Wrigley plant in Waco, Texas. Chocolate lovers, rejoice! The record-breaking chocolate nut bar includes the same ingredients found in every Snickers bar, including milk chocolate, nougat, caramel and peanuts.

The World's Biggest Snickers Bar

The candy bar is equivalent to more than 43,000 single-size Snickers candy bars. According to a press release, once the Snickers is consumed, the bar will officially be recognized and recorded by Guinness World Records as the largest chocolate nut bar. The unveiling is a literal taste of what's to come when Snickers shares its new Super Bowl commercial, airing Feb. 2, 2020, on FOX.

Waco's Mars Wrigley plant opened in 1976, making Snickers and Starbursts. According to KWTX News, the plant produces over 65 percent of all the Snickers in North America.

"We do make all our products from start to finish, so we bring in all our own raw products like coco, like the great flavorings we have in our products. We blend all those products up," Plant Director Dan Braswell told KWTX in 2018.

Waco, now the birthplace of the world's largest chocolate bar, is also home to the Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute and Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Market at the Silos.