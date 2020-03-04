Relive 'Groundhog Day' in this Charming Illinois Town

The movie Groundhog Day will always be a classic. It never gets old watching Bill Murray as Phil Connors, the weatherman who gets stuck living the same day over and over again after attending a Groundhog Day festival in Punxsutawney, PA. But did you know that most of the film was actually filmed in the charming city of Woodstock, Illinois?
While the real Punxsutawney is nearly 90 miles outside of Pittsburgh, you can still go to Woodstock and see some of the iconic spots that were featured in the 1993 film. Woodstock Groundhog Days Committee embraces the town's connection to the film. You can even go on a guided walking tour around McHenry County to firsthand see all the film locations.
"I believe we have plaqued every meaningful inch of 'Groundhog Day'-related location in Woodstock humanly possible," committee member Doug Crane told the Chicago Tribute.
The town has regular Groundhog Day-themed events throughout the year in addition to their own music festival, the Woodstock Folk Festival. Here are seven film locations from the movie that you can visit today.
1. Royal Victorian Manor
Today the Victorian, originally built in 1894 for C.P. Barnes, where Bill Murray stayed in the film is a bed & breakfast called Cherry Street Inn. Woodstock has a charming, historic town square where Gobbler's Knob was located in the film. There are plaques around the area commemorating film locations, like Bill Murray's famous step into the puddle. There's more to see here than Groundhog Day - the town has a historic jail where Eugene V. Debs was kept prisoner, the actor Orson Welles grew up here, and Chester Gould drew the cartoon Dick Tracy for 46 years from his Woodstock home. It's also known as "Typewriter City" as half of the world's typewriters were built in the town's factories. Located about 50 miles from Chicago, I recommend visiting Woodstock for anyone looking for a day trip. Easy to get to by train (which is what I did).
The Cherry Street Inn Bed and Breakfast where Phil stays is actually the Royal Victorian Manor on Fremont Street.
2. Wayne's Lanes
The bowling alley where Phil drank away his Groundhog Day frustrations was Wayne's Lanes on East Church Street.
3. Pennsylvanian Hotel
Technically, it wasn't a hotel at all. The Pennsylvanian Hotel where Phil Connors almost stays was actually the historic Woodstock Opera House located at 121 Van Buren Street.
4. Town Square
One of the many funny parts in the film is when Phil continues to bump into Ned Ryerson. You can find that exact street corner at the intersection of Cass Street and Benton Street in the historic Woodstock Square.
5. Old McHenry County Courthouse
The Old Courthouse is actually the basement bar where Phil was a regular during his cycle of living the same day over and over again.
6. Piano Lesson House
One of the sweetest parts of the film is how Phil takes advantage of his predicament and takes piano lessons...for $1000. The sweet old lady's house is at 348 South Madison Street, but just know it's private property.
7. Movie Theater
The "Alpine Cinema" where Phil goes to see Heidi II is actually Woodstock Theatre of the Classic Cinemas chain.