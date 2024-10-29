Wondering What To Do With Pumpkin Seeds After Carving Jack O'Lantern? I Have Some Simple Ideas

Carving a pumpkin is a wonderful way to spend some quality time with friends and family, flexing your creative skills with a knife. However, it can be a little wasteful as they are a great source of food. But, with these simple ideas, you can make the most of the wonderful pumpkin seeds once you're done with your Jack O'Lantern.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Give Those Pumpkin Seeds Some Purpose

These are my favorite ways to reuse the tons of pumpkin seeds I have left over once the Jack O'Lanterns are lit.

Plant The Seeds For Next Season

Pumpkins, being in the squash family, are surprisingly easy to grow given space. They will only take about 90 to 120 days to be ready for another year of carving. Furthermore, you'll have a bunch left over to gift to people or make incredible food with. This process will take a little prep though.

Collect your seeds and wash off any pulp with warm water. Dry your pumpkin seeds with a paper towel. Then, leave them to dry on a teatowel for a few days until there's no moisture left. Once dry, wrap them in a paper towel and keep them in an airtight container, such as a mason jar or sandwich bag. Keeping them in the fridge until planting season will improve germination too.

Don't plant the pumpkin seeds right away. Pumpkins are best planted in late April and into May. Make sure you have plenty of space, pumpkins can grow enormous under the right conditions.

Roast Your Pumpkin Seeds

Your leftover seeds make for a delicious snack. Roast pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of healthy fats, magnesium, and other nutrients.

First, preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Now, put your pumpkin seeds on a baking tray and drizzle with olive oil. Leave the pulp on the seeds. You can add various herbs and spices to the seeds too. My favorites are salt, chili powder, and a little garlic powder. Finally, roast the pumpkin seeds for 45 minutes and enjoy.

Pumpkin Seed Butter

This is a super simple recipe that includes only three base ingredients. It is healthy, nutty, and absolutely outrageous spread on pumpernickel bread. First, wash and dry the seeds. Then, grind the seeds into a smooth texture in a blender. Finally, combine them with oil and salt.

Their flavor in this simple state is fantastic, but you may want to try adding extras for a little kick. Try something like nutmeg or cinnamon for a super seasonal taste.