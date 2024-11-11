Women, Angry Over Trump Win, Are Promoting Use Of Ancient Poison In Disturbing Online Trend

Witchy women, calling up the dark arts of yesteryear, have certainly become more of a trend over the past few years. In an attempt to take back some power they have lost due to political movements, they're turning to the tactics of ancient women. This includes spells, poison, and powerful stones, and now they're being turned on Trump.

Videos by Wide Open Country

US politics thrives less on what your party can do for you, but on how much you can hate the other party. Divide and conquer has never been more prevalent than in US society, especially after Trump's latest win. Media radicalization has driven such a large wedge between political groups, that they no longer feel able to communicate like normal human beings.

Women, who now feel they will have their bodily autonomy taken away by a convicted sexual abuser, are looking for ways to fight back. And, if that means feeding Trump and his supporters poison, then so be it.

There are thousands of these videos out there. Gotta keep an eye on restaurants and who handles your food and drinks I guess. pic.twitter.com/LtCNLUR2KA — Cyndee (@CyndeeLuv56) November 10, 2024

Of course, this will never actually happen. People who post angry videos, only ever do that. Real domestic terrorists would never boast about it online. If people were really trying to poison Trump, it certainly wouldn't be something they incriminate themselves with beforehand. We just have to hope the next trump association attempt isn't poison, or these meme women will be getting a few questions.

The Idea of Poison Is Just Indicative Of Women's Feelings Toward Trump

To be a woman in a country that has elected a convicted felon, with specific abuse towards women, must feel terrible. It speaks of a country's disregard for women's safety and autonomy. I think it is an understandable reaction to be angry.

Knowing a majority have voted for a leader who threatens reproductive rights, among many other developed ideas is isolating. Women have begun to wear signals, identifying themselves as non-Tump voters.

The idea of using poison against people who voted for trump is an extreme one, and obviously not one that will ever happen. But, it is just another sign of how far the two sides of US politics have been driven apart. Reasonable discourse clearly isn't a possibility in many people's minds. Violence and murder seem preferable.

The trending meme among American women to start using poison against Trump and his supporters is simply a sign of desperation. They are throwing back to a time when women also felt they had no voice. In those cases, as with many throughout history, women used subterfuge and poison to take down powerful, abusive men.