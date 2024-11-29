Woman Vanishes After Escaping Ambulance While Wearing Scrubs

A woman has disappeared after jumping out of an ambulance parked outside a hospital. She has yet to be found.

In a police statement obtained by PEOPLE, Joslyn Garrido, 40, of Kissimmee, Florida, vanished from an ambulance on Monday 25. Around 12:30 pm local time, the NYPD was alerted to her disappearance in front of 1300 York Avenue.

This address is of Weill Cornell Medical Center, and it's unknown what Garrido was doing there. What is known, however, is what she was wearing and what she looks like. Police confirmed that Garrido was wearing blue scrubs and grey sweatpants when she was last seen.

"The individual is described as a female Hispanic, with a light complexion, brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing 150 pounds," the police reported.

She has still yet to be found, and the police are still asking for tips.

Woman Vanishes Outside Medical Center

Apparently, Garrido visited New York to visit her sister. It was a private ambulance she sprung herself from, although the circumstances surrounding this are unknown. Her mental state has not been disclosed. It's possible Garrido escaped the ambulance when not in sound mind. Alternatively, she may have believed herself in some sort of danger.

Police have issued a statement asking for help from the public.

"The New York City Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following missing person who went missing in the confines of the 19th Precinct. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)," the statement reads. All calls to those numbers are strictly confidential.

People can also submit tips to the NYPD Crimestoppers website or X account.

No other details have been provided about the incident. If you have any possible information, please alert the authorities through the means provided.

I hope for Garrido to be found swiftly and in safe condition.